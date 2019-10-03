Why Andrew Scheer Was The Big Loser Of The French Debate

Before last night's debate began, most of the pundits were predicting that all of the other candidates would gang up on Justin Trudeau.
And that he stood to lose the most in a province he needs to win if he hopes to hang on to his majority.
But as soon as debate began, it was Andrew Scheer who found himself getting beaten up by all of the others.
And Trudeau had him on the ropes right from the start.
Trudeau started the night on the offensive, trying to pin Scheer down on issues like same-sex marriage and abortion.
He repeatedly asked the Conservative leader to state clearly what his personal feelings are on these social issues.
"Answer me this — do you believe women have the right to choose? Yes or no," Trudeau said.
And when Scheer couldn't come up with a straight answer, he just about lost the debate right there and then.
Trudeau also scored quite a few extra points by reminding Quebecers that Scheer is just another version of Stephen Harper, who Quebecers still loathe with a passion.
But it was Scheer who finished himself off, first by trying to sell Quebecers on his absurd "Energy Corridor" idea which is as popular as syphilis in Quebec.
And then by trying to attack Trudeau with the SNC fake scandal, which earned him a tongue lashing from the Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.
Blanchet attacked Scheer for his rhetoric during the political scandal and chastised him for not standing up for the company's Quebec workers. The Bloc leader has said thousands of jobs could be lost if the company is convicted on federal corruption charges related to its work in Libya. He said Ottawa should use all the powers at its disposal to protect Quebec companies and to keep the headquarters of major firms in the province.
As well as giving Trudeau the chance to tell Quebecers that he is their champion in Ottawa, which left Scheer looking like he was about to scream with frustration.
The creepy religious fanatic did try to create another fake scandal by trying to make a big deal out of the fact that the Liberals are using two campaign planes.
Even though the Liberals used two planes in 2015, and they bought carbon offsets for both planes unlike the Cons. So Scheer and his gang are only shooting themselves in both feet, and looking like children.While Trudeau makes life unaffordable for Canadians with a carbon tax, he’s personally jetting around the country with two high-emitting personal planes. Seriously. https://t.co/qDCNUqWpHv#cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/3ABEYPZjaw— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) October 3, 2019
As for the Bloc leader Blanchet, he put in a very strong performance which might earn the Bloc a few more seats in the province.
But by beating the separatist drum near the end of the debate made sure they won't be many, because that's the last thing most Quebecers want.
As for Jagmeet Singh he also did quite well, but probably not well enough to save any of his seats in Quebec.
And by the end of the debate, like Scheer, he was visibly fading after all that French.
As for who won the debate, I'm not sure anybody did.
But the verdict of the Quebec media was unanimous: Scheer lost.
As the front page of the Journal de Québec said, it was a "hard evening for Scheer. A Conservative chief disconnected from the reality of Quebec."
Which couldn't be more brutal and made this claim from the Cons look absolutely ridiculous.
Or absolutely desperate.
As for me although I was glad to see Scheer made to look like a fool, I was disappointed that Trudeau played it so cool, and didn't hit him as hard as he could.
Didn't ask him for example why he once wanted to jail LGBT Canadians, or why he faked his resume, or just why he lies all the time.
But there is still plenty of time for that. Plenty of time to smear the beast as he deserves to be smeared.
Take aim at his Con foulness, and hit him where it hurts...
