Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Why Andrew Scheer Probably Won't Be Able To Save His Job
I don't know why Andrew Scheer doesn't accept his fate graciously, or at least stoically, like a good religious fanatic should.
Accept that even after the foulest campaign in Canadian history, and the all out support of our shabby Con media, he STILL couldn't beat Justin Trudeau.
Recognize that after being exposed as a gross misogynist, a vile homophobe, a serial liar, a callous climate change denier, and an Ugly American, there is no way he can make a come back. And should resign immediately.
But that's not what's happening.
Instead it seems that if the Cons want to replace the humiliated and dilapidated Scheer, they're going to have to pry the leadership from his cold frigid fingers.
For he is going nowhere, and is even asking or begging for a "clear mandate."
Andrew Scheer is hoping for a “clear mandate” when his party’s grassroots gathers in Toronto in April to decide the Conservative leader’s political fate.
If more than half of the delegates vote in favour next April, the party would be plunged into its second leadership contest in four years.
But sadly for him that might be hard, and I bet he's sweating like that pig man. For the Cons might be the party of the religious fanatics.
A solid majority of Andrew Scheer’s new 121-member Conservative caucus have the blessings of Canada’s most hardline anti-abortion groups.
But a lot of other Cons are said to be sharpening their knives.
Which should be enough to make anybody nervous, or paranoid....
And as Michael Harris points out, April can be the cruelest month.
It is said that April is the cruelest month. If T. S. Eliot has it right, that’s when Andrew Scheer will realize that only the winner gets the real cigar. April 2020 is the date set for the automatic review of Scheer’s leadership. About that time Scheer will learn that if you want loyalty, buy a ferret. No matter what anyone is saying now, leadership politics has just one rule: only winners need apply.
And since Scheer is no winner, just a Stephen Harper puppet...
Scheer did nothing to persuade Canadians that he was not Stephen Harper’s sock puppet. He ran the campaign straight out of Harper’s playbook, from immigration fear-mongering, tax cut fetishism, and fake deficit phobia all the way to pipeline envy. And he used a lot of Harper’s own people to do it.
And since most Canadians don't trust Harper, they'll never trust Scheer, especially since the Ugly American is also a serial liar.
So unless the Cons ditch both of them, they'll never win where it counts.
As Philippe J. Fournier notes in Maclean’s, “among the 60 electoral districts with the highest population density in Canada, the Conservatives won a grand total of zero.” In other words, the route to victory these days is by appealing to the educated, urban and socially progressive, not a cabal of gun-loving, climate denying, xenophobic, northern Republicans who have never seen a social program or a foreign aid plan that they didn’t want to cancel.
In places like Toronto, where the writing is on the wall, or the map.
The map couldn’t be simpler (though the work that went into creating it was doubtless complicated!). It’s colour-coded, and shows, by riding, where the parties did better or worse in 2019 compared to 2015. Green means better, red means worse … the darker the colour, the stronger the trend. And in the essential ridings in and around the City of Toronto (including its 905 suburbs), the Conservative map shows a whole lot of red.
And the message couldn't be clearer...
If the Conservatives can’t win the Toronto area with Scheer as leader, they can’t win, period.
And since Toronto is the place where I work and play, I couldn't be more delighted.
I don't really know what I'm going to do next, now that the ghastly RepubliCons have been neutralized for at least a few years.
But I am happier and more relaxed than I have been for a long time. I do enjoy living in the progressive heart of Canada. And I do know this:
The wind is in our sails, the times they are a changing, the Cons are being left behind.
And I am more convinced than ever that the future belongs to us...
The same social conservatives that gave Mr. Scheer the leadership may just save him. They have a fellow traveler as a national leader and potential PM and they will probably work hard to keep it that way. A leadership contest could see someone less regressive and reactionary leading the Conservative Party and that just will not do.ReplyDelete
The next few months in the Conservative Party could be interesting. Those who believe that Mr. Scheer is unelectable will be battling it out with the social conservatives in the party and since social conservatives have a persecution complex the size of Lake Superior it could get vocal and loud. Then there are the egos of potential replacements such as Jason Kenney who may cause more problems in the Party.
The nightmare scenario for the Conservatives is Mr. Scheer winning the leadership review by less than 55%. It would show the party is divided and Mr. Scheer would not do what Joe Clark did when he only receive around 60% in 1981.
There are a few fault lines in the Conservative Party. Here is hoping that the next few months cause those lines to explode into full fledged fissures.