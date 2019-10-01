Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Andrew Scheer And The Da Vinci Cons
He is without a doubt the most anti-gay political leader this country has ever known.
A creepy religious fanatic who began his political career by working with an Alliance MP who wanted to re-criminalize homosexuality, and arrest LGBT Canadians.
And has refused to apologize for comparing them to dogs.
So you can imagine my surprise when I saw this.
A hollow promise to preserve and protect gay rights.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says a Conservative government would “support and introduce” legislation that “protects LGBTQ Canadians,” but didn’t specify if that would include amending the Criminal Code to ban conversion therapy.
The promise to ban the practice—seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, often through religious counselling—was a commitment from the Liberals as part of their full platform released on the weekend.
From a man who has voted against every bill brought before parliament to make gay people more equal and safer.
So why is Scheer doing this?
Answer: Because this story is scaring the living daylights out of him, and his cult followers:
And is threatening to expose a massive conspiracy to try to steal the election.
One worthy of the Da Vinci Code...
More about that soon, if the albino hitman doesn't get me first.
But of course, pretending to be nice to LGBT Canadians, is not what Scheer's rabid religious base wants to hear.
So he had to make it up to them with this announcement today...
So the faithful should know that if they vote for him, they'll get religious bigotry AND Stephen Harper.
And it will be just like the good old days before Justin Trudeau liberated this country...
Which is of course just one more reason I stand with Trudeau, the decent.
And why I shared this on Twitter today:
Andrew Scheer and his religious fanatics are trying to kill our beautiful Canada.
And we have only three weeks left to save it...
