Thursday, October 24, 2019
Justin Trudeau's Huge Carbon Tax Victory
It took a lot of courage for Justin Trudeau to impose a carbon tax on Canadians, in a country where the word "tax" can be political poison.
The Con premiers rose up against him. Their ugly supporters threatened to kill him.
And the Ugly American Andrew Scheer vowed that the very first thing he would do as prime minister, was smother the carbon tax in its cradle.
But when the smoke cleared after Monday's election battle, Justin Trudeau was still standing, and so was the carbon tax.
In October 2018, Stephen Harper published Right Here, Right Now, a treatise on the way forward for conservative leaders in uncertain times. The former prime minister's commentary included a swipe at carbon taxes.
"Carbon taxes are widely unpopular and become more so once people actually have to pay them," Harper wrote. "Political parties, including mine, have won elections just by opposing a carbon tax."
A year later, 63.2 per cent of Canadian voters cast a ballot for a party that supports putting a price on carbon. Justin Trudeau's Liberals, having implemented the first federal carbon levy in Canadian history, won 157 seats. The Bloc Quebecois, NDP and Greens combined to win another 59 seats. For a policy that was supposed to be a real political liability, that is a stunning result.
The losers were Stephen Harper, Andrew Scheer, Big Oil, the yellow vested far right extremists, and others who would deny climate change, and do nothing to fight it.
And the biggest winners were Justin Trudeau, and our beautiful planet.
TO MANY politicians, promoting a carbon tax sounds like political suicide. The question of carbon pricing brought down an Australian government in 2013 and roiled politics even in environmentally conscious Washington state, where two successive ballot initiatives failed.
The narrative of political suicide now has a Canada-sized hole in it.
To be sure, the election was not a referendum on a single policy. But the prime minister’s Conservative opponents relied on the conventional wisdom that carbon taxes are political poison, and they lost.
You know, in this country a some people call Justin Trudeau a "climate criminal" for not allowing the TMX pipeline to collapse. But a pipeline is just a pipeline.
And nothing compared to getting a fractious country like this one to collectively engage in the fight to save the planet.
His Con enemies attacked him like rabid animals, but he was not moved.
He had the political courage to stand up to them.
And now he's leading his country towards a greener future...
