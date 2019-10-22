Justin Trudeau's Wonderful Humiliation of Andrew Scheer

For more than two years Andrew Scheer has smeared Justin Trudeau on a daily basis, and recently he seemed sooooo sure he would replace him and become Canada's next prime minister, or Pope.
And so were his ugly Con supporters, who were screaming, and hissing, and fighting over who would get Trudeau's or Trudope's head.
While their stooge media wrote many versions of his obituary.
But when the smoke cleared last night, Trudeau was still standing, still prime minister.
And his supporters were chanting "four more years, four more years!!!"
“Four more years” chant at Liberal HQ pic.twitter.com/eh7NLPtsIc— Dylan Robertson (@withfilesfrom) October 22, 2019
As all over the country Con heads were exploding. *Pop* *Pop* *Kaboom*
And it was a thing of beauty.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have retained enough seats to govern with a strong minority in the House of Commons as the result of a robust showing in Ontario, bringing an end to an acrimonious campaign and ushering in the uncertainty of a divided Parliament and a country split along regional lines.
For although Trudeau will now have to work closely with Jagmeet Singh I think that's a good thing.
Some of Canada's best governments have been the result of Liberal NDP cooperation, and Jaggy isn't going to be too cocky, not after the fizz went out of the "surge."
Rookie NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who pledged to build a sweeping movement of young and racialized voters, was not able to deliver on that promise Monday night. Despite signs of a “Singh surge” in recent weeks, that momentum appeared to have fizzled by election day.
The Liberals are set to form a minority government, with the New Democratic Party falling in fourth place behind the Bloc Québécois, and losing most of the gains it had made in Quebec during the 2011 orange wave.
Although somebody forgot to tell Singh that, so his speech last night went on too long, and led to this bizarre situation.
With all three party leaders talking at the same time, and Scheer who had just started to speak being bounced in favour of the winner.
Which must have humiliated Scheer even more, if that's possible.
Although after watching his pathetic speech I wonder if he's too far gone to notice. For he was frankly delusional.
“Tonight, Conservatives have put Justin Trudeau on notice,” Scheer said. “And Mr. Trudeau, when your government falls, Conservatives will be ready. And we will win.”
Trying to make himself sound like a winner, when there was no bigger loser.
With the possible exception of Lisa Raitt...
Who looked so shell shocked, I was surprised she was still standing.
But of course, the star of the night was Justin Trudeau, who showed that decency still matters, and managed to win without ever compromising his high standards and his Canadian values.
So without further ado, let me play the song I usually reserve for those special times when Cons get their noses rubbed in their own excrement, are humiliated beyond recognition.
And I feel the need to dance around the room and celebrate...
Congratulations everybody, we did it.
We put down the Ugly American and his ghastly RepubliCons.
Our Canada still lives.
And the universe is still unfolding as I always said it would...
I'll have more, much more later today when I fully recover, for it was quite a party.
But for now let me just say.
Wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a Prime Minister....
Thank you for this platform, and your part in bringing about this good outcome of all our combined efforts and hopes. A place to share our voice and an indispensable progressive source. A place for us to crab, and crow, as we see fit.
My heart overflows with happiness and inexpressible gratitude for today, and for the renewal of 'Justin Time's fortunes.
I and we share your joy.
I had a good feeling when I voted and the results for my riding and the greater region were beyond my wildest expectations.
Simon, you led the way for progressive bloggers during the entire campaign. Thank you!ReplyDelete