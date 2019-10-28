Monday, October 28, 2019
Justin Trudeau and the Con Apocalypse
It's been almost a week and I still can't get those amazing election night sights and sounds out of my mind.
The glorious victory, the happy couple, the cheering crowd chanting "Four more years !!!"
And of course the piercing screams of Cons in pain.
Because for many of them it really was a Con apocalypse.
As the Anti-Racist Canada blog reports, so many far right groups were sooooo sure that Justin Trudeau was going to be defeated.
They were genuinely confident that on October 22, 2019, the Liberals would not only be defeated but that the party itself would be destroyed, Trudeau would be arrested, tried, and executed for treason (though the reasons they provide for said "treason" were always nebulous and usually amounted to "I hate him so much!!!), and the "old stock" Canadians would then drive the swarthy hordes of immigrants and Muslims into the sea ushering in a new conservative dawn.
That when Trudeau won they were devastated:
I spent time watching these groups this past Monday as the results came in and the members were genuinely shocked that what they expected didn't happen. Despite polling that suggested a Liberal minority government, they refused to believe the "fake news." They had lived in an echo chamber for so long that they simply couldn't conceive that the political party and the man they so despised wasn't hated by others.
I've said to friends that people like the far-right extremists ARC has covered for almost 12 years don't really want leaders who will tell them the truth. They want leaders who will tell them the lies that they want to believe.
It was such a Con apocalypse, so many Cons were weeping like babies, I don't think the grubby Ezra Levant and his Rebel hate mongers will ever recover...
And as you can see from these kooky Facebook exchanges, Con paranoia is off the scale.
Pierre Desormeaux "Those who haven't ignored history knows what's coming and will be prepared...keep your powder dry."
John Wiseman "UN planes bringing an army in north Alberta as we speak."
Carol Lambert-Vance "I agree Duke Willis! Even this old lady can shoot, and I won't lose a second sleep over it!
Those crazy Cons really do believe that Justin Trudeau, backed by the U.N. and ISIS, are after their guns, and want to impose Shariah law.
It's madness.
But then so is the way the religious fanatic Andrew Scheer is still clinging to his delusions...
By trying to make us believe that he's a winner instead of a loser.
And that his Cons are now chanting "We're number TWO !! We're number TWO !!"
Instead of sharpening their knives.
As Andrew Potter points out, few things symbolize his resistance to the inevitable more than his resistance to gay marriage.
Gay people won the right to marry because once you work your way through the basic principles of our society, it’s clear that there’s no good argument for preventing it. They took longer to achieve, but gay rights were as inevitable as the abolition of slavery and the universal extension of the voting franchise.
History is never going backwards on gay rights, and this is something that Andrew Scheer simply has to get his head around. If he can’t, or if the people around him can’t convince to at least pretend like he’s done so, he has no business leading the party, let alone leading Canada.
And with every passing day it's becoming only too obvious that Scheer can't be trusted to protect the rights of women.
A solid majority of Andrew Scheer’s new 121-member Conservative caucus have the blessings of Canada’s most hardline anti-abortion groups.
RightNow is upfront that it is playing a long-game to help social conservatives takeover Canada’s mainstream conservative parties from within by stacking nomination meetings with social conservative activists.
So I shudder to think what might have happened if the Ugly American and his RepubliCons had won a majority.
And since that nightmare hasn't gone away, and Scheer might not go away any time soon.
I think I'll stick around too...
You know, the year 2015 was the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in Canada's history.
But I'm sure there are many more exciting chapters waiting to be written.
And in the meantime, if you come across a Con screaming in pain, or some other dirty old toxic Trudeau hater jumping up and down and shouting "Oompah, oompah, oompah !!"
Don't forget to say, we won you LOST. Loser.
Trudeau, Trudeau, Trudeau.
Muahahahaha....
