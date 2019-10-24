Thursday, October 24, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Hidden Hand of Stephen Harper
I knew Andrew Scheer would be a poor loser. He was so sure he was going to win, and he lives in his own dark reality.
So I knew he could never accept the way he was humiliated by Justin Trudeau.
Still I was hoping that Scheer might eventually decide to do the honourable thing and resign.
But sadly it seems the Ugly American isn't going anywhere.
For he just can't help himself. He's still obsessed with Justin Trudeau.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today he has no plans to resign, and vowed instead to stay at the helm of his party and take another swing at defeating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election.
And he's actually claiming he won the election.
"We point to the fact that we won the popular vote, a million more votes for our party last night than than ever before, and that we have the strongest opposition in Canadian history," Scheer said. "More people voted for me and the Conservative platform than any other party."
When in fact the only reason he got more votes was because of the lopsided vote in the redneck provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The Conservative Party won more votes in Alberta alone than it received in Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador combined.
The idea of a popular vote is an American concept not a Canadian one.
And the real reason the Ugly American is digging in his heels, is because he doesn't want to give up his massive mansion and all the servants and other perks he gets for being opposition leader.
And because his puppet master Stephen Harper doesn't want to cut his strings.
Stephen Harper is quietly counselling Conservatives to remain calm after Andrew Scheer’s election loss on Monday.
The former prime minister is urging senior Conservative operatives not to rush to judgment on Scheer and his inner circle while the party reviews what went wrong with the campaign, according to two sources familiar with Harper’s thinking.
The strings he has been pulling for years, with the only ones who knew that secret being the far-right extremists and religious fanatics in Scheer's inner circle.
While there’s general goodwill towards Scheer, Conservative operatives direct a lot of anger toward the leader’s tight-knit inner circle, which is viewed as far too insular, according to insiders who were granted anonymity to discuss internal party matters.
“It was like Richard Nixon or something … These guys didn’t trust anyone,” said one well-connected Tory of the Scheer team’s approach after he won the party’s leadership in 2017.
Which tells us two things.
One, as long as Scheer is Con leader Stephen Harper will remain the real leader of Canada's RepubliCons.
And two, Justin Trudeau deserves the thanks of all decent Canadians for having given Harper the boot not once but twice.
When Canadians finally realize the extent of the conspiracy, and the fate he saved us from.
I think Justin Trudeau is going to be prime minister for a long long time....
