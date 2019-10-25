The Humbling of the Religious Fanatic Andrew Scheer

Andrew Scheer is looking a lot more humble than he was just two days ago, when he described his humiliating loss as a " first step" to victory.
And said he couldn't wait to go after Justin Trudeau again.
Now the sounds of sharpening knives seem to have tempered his wild enthusiasm.
But don't be fooled, he's still the same Ugly American.
A religious fanatic so deluded he believes that a woman hating gay hating social conservative can still be prime minister.
Andrew Scheer remains convinced that a prime minister can hold conservative views on divisive issues like same-sex marriage and abortion, and still be trusted by Canadians not to impose them on the country.
"I believe you can have both of those positions: you can have a personal view and you can acknowledge that in Canada, the prime minister does not impose a particular viewpoint on Canadians," he said of his opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.
But only succeeds in showing the depth of his delusion.
For a man who secretly nominated dozens of extreme anti-choice candidates. A man who is an Opus Dei groupie. A man who refused to apologize for comparing gay Canadians to dogs.
A man who now asks us to trust him even though he is a compulsive serial liar.
Must surely take most Canadians for fools.
Translation. Prime Minister can think that not everyone is equal and entitled to the same rights and freedoms but shucks he just might not govern that way. https://t.co/6HVXQFtO1W— Dr. George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺🏴 🎼🏍 🌱 (@strombo) October 25, 2019
The country is changing, a new generation is taking over. This is Canada not America.
Canadians chose a man who stands up for the rights of women and LGBT Canadians.
And thanks to the damage done to the Cons by the Ugly American.
Who just can't help himself, his religious bigotry being so embedded.
Justin Trudeau will probably be the prime minister of all Canadians for a long long time...
He is either pregnant with repulsive thought or he is not. You can not be bothReplyDelete
The problem with religious fanatics is not their personal beliefs but that their need to force it on other members of society. A leader who claims deep personal religious commitments and backed by core voters who feel the same way but would not manipulate or force others to conform to the same beliefs is rare. If true it would not be very hard to demonstrate in an official government capacity. As opposition leader Scheer could attend a gay parade or go to an abortion clinic. Give someone a hug and make a small monetary contribution to help their cause out of the official party oily coffers. Then perhaps people might believe him when he claims his government would not be anti gay or anti abortion as its just his personal beliefs. Overall the probability of seeing a flying pig is greater.ReplyDelete
RT
It is ironic. But Scheer's homophobia is so extreme we are lucky he didn't end up as prime minister for who knows what he might have done? As so many keep saying, we really did dodge the bullet.ReplyDelete