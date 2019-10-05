How Much Humiliation Can Andrew Scheer Take?

When I saw how the Cons were portraying Andrew Scheer as the winner of Wednesday night's French language debate, I was astounded.
For I speak French fluently, and I didn't have the slightest doubt that he was the big loser.
And sure enough the Quebec media has now delivered its unanimous verdict.
And Scheer has been humiliated.
Over and over again...
And if that wasn't bad enough then there was this humiliation...
Which was quickly followed by this one.
Which not only raised all kinds of questions about Scheer's loyalty to Canada, but also led to this priceless exchange with a Toronto television anchor.
And left the grubby Schmearmonger squirming with embarrassment."Maybe he's got a third plane," Scheer jokes about Trudeau. "Maybe you've got another citizenship" @stephaniesmyth shoots back. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/3p0Pz2BsSv— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) October 4, 2019
But my favourite episode on Scheer's humiliation trail, was when Con headquarters sent out an all points bulletin demanding that at least 1,000 Con supporters attend a rally in the Greater Toronto Area yesterday evening:
Only to be bitterly disappointed....
So Scheer campaign didn't get anywhere near the "minimum 1,000" supporters they were shooting for in North York tonight. #'elxn43 pic.twitter.com/6H6Opny33T— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) October 4, 2019
Which I'm sure led to this today.
Baby Scheer has apparently been humiliated one time too many, and he's had enough.
But then so have we.
So let's make sure that we humiliate him again on election day.
And send that ghastly Con back to the hellish place he came from...
