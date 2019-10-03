Thursday, October 03, 2019
Breaking: Andrew Scheer Exposed As An American
I always knew that Andrew Scheer acted more like an American than a Canadian.
And that he always sided with Donald Trump, and worked to undermine our government.
But this is outrageous.
It turns out he actually is an American.
Andrew Scheer’s campaign confirmed Thursday that the Conservative leader is a citizen of both Canada and the United States, but say he’s in the process of renouncing his American citizenship.
And like so many other things, his misogyny, his vicious homophobia, and his fake broker credentials, he's been hiding that from Canadians for YEARS.
Simon Jefferies, a spokesperson for the Conservative campaign, said that Scheer decided to renounce his U.S. citizenship once he became the party’s leader in May 2017.
But Jefferies added that Scheer only informed the U.S. government of his intentions in August, a month before the federal election campaign began.
And can you believe the hypocrisy.
Mr. Scheer raised concerns about the dual allegiance of former governor-general Michaëlle Jean before she gave up her French citizenship to assume the country’s highest post.
In a 2005 blog, Mr. Scheer asked his constituents whether it was appropriate for Ms. Jean to hold dual Canadian-France citizenship and asked: “Would it bother you if instead of French citizenship, she held U.S. citizenship?”
If Scheer had come clean before he ran for Con leader, it wouldn't have been a problem.
But he didn't, so everything he has done since must now be examined to see which country he has really been serving.
Who was he serving when he tried to undermine the NAFTA negotiations. Why did he join forces with an American Baptist preacher to work to jail LGBT Canadians? Why is he still trying to torture Omar Khadr after all that young Canadian has suffered?
He is #NotAsAdvertised.
And until we find out what else he is hiding, yankee doodle blandy is unfit to be prime minister...
so his resume was fake, his commitment to Canada is fake, what about his university degree, Trump University graduate?ReplyDelete
"Simon Jefferies, a spokesperson for the Conservative campaign, said that Scheer decided to renounce his U.S. citizenship once he became the party’s leader in May 2017." He must think we're idiots without any memory!ReplyDelete
In 2017, Trump signed his Tax Cut and Job Act into law and suddenly put Americans living abroad on the hook for all retained earnings going back more than 30 years. It was a huge shock to dual nationals living outside the US and led to record numbers renouncing US citizenship. Scheer didn't have a sudden desire to be only a Canadian. He gave up his US citizenship to avoid paying taxes!
So much for Castrogate, eh. A real live nephew of Uncle $cam. The gall of this party to approve a proposal calling for the removal of birthright citizenship at their convention, and they run a foreign infiltrator as their candidate.ReplyDelete
Well, I guess we're even. Now you know how we feel about Ted Cruz. /s
Normally I would not mind. Really who cares if he has dual citizenship?ReplyDelete
However, this is the second piece of personal information that Canadians would need to know to make an informed assessment of his suitability to be PM that has been told to us by the media instead of Mr. Scheer himself.
I have noticed some Conservative supporters indicating that Mr. Trudeau should have come clean about brownface instead of waiting for the media to break the story but I do not believe they are the same thing.
One was an example of being stupid. Another is an example of lying about your job history and committing a lie of omission about your citizenship. Frankly, Misters Dion, Mulcair and Ignatieff had no problems telling Canadians that they were dual citizens up front. Mr. Scheer should have done the same thing especially since he is apparently renouncing his US citizenship.
On my own blog I described Mr. Scheer misrepresenting his work experience and work credentials as bush league. This latest revelation just reinforces that impression.
If I am the Liberals I am jumping all over this. They state that being a dual citizen is not a problem but they mention that this is the second time, in less than a week, that a very important fact about Mr. Scheer has been revealed by the media instead of him. Is there anything else that Mr. Scheer should be telling us?