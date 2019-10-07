Monday, October 07, 2019

David Akin And the Naked Bias Of The Con Media



I have never had much respect for David Akin, Global News' Chief political correspondent.

 Not since he worked at Sun TV News, where Ezra Levant also worked, and first looked like a Con desperately seeking a Senate seat.

 But recently his Con bias has escalated out of control, to a point that two weeks ago he actually had the nerve to tell Justin Trudeau that he should resign.


I don't know how the decent Trudeau was able to restrain himself, but what I do know is that the arrogant Akin hadn't finished shilling for the Cons.

 For two days ago he tweeted this blatant appeal to young progressives not to vote for the Liberals.

Which earned him this righteous rebuke from Bob Rae:



And this blast from me:



But despite that and much more criticism, the arrogant Akin refused to concede he was behaving like a Con stooge.



Which was so outrageous I was forced to dig into my extensive file on Con collaborators, and fire off this one in his general direction:



For anyone who thinks that the grubby Hamish is a nice guy, is either a far right supporter, or at the very least lacking a moral compass.

 And the bottom line?

 The Liberals are starting to pull ahead in the polls, but it's still a tight race...



The Cons know that the only way they can win is by getting progressives to split the vote.

 And our challenge is to make sure that doesn't happen, so we can keep the Cons out of power.

 And as a bonus, keep the Con stooge David Akin out of the Senate...



