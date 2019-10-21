The Day That Could Decide Whether Our Canada Lives Or Dies

I waited until the very last moment to write this final post of the election campaign, for a very good reason.
It was such a nice day I thought I should take a little more time to reflect on, or at least try to forget the most disgusting campaign I have ever witnessed.
And try above all to remember that Canada, the beautiful country, is not to blame.
But now the last polls are in, and I feel fairly confident that barring a last minute catastrophe, like an asteroid strike, the winner will be...
Adam Scotti
Justin Trudeau.
In our final poll for the 43rd federal election campaign, we are predicting that the Liberals will capture the most seats on Monday. Given the trends over the past week and the regional patterns, we feel comfortable that the Liberals are going to win with at least a strong minority. However, the distribution of Liberal support is extremely seat-efficient and there is still a strong possibility that the party could eek out a bare majority tomorrow.
Momentum seems to be favouring the Liberals, who have been steadily edging upward in the past week, while the Conservative Party has seen a monotonic decline.
The NDP and the Bloc Québécois saw significant rises in the days following the debates, but the NDP appears to have plateaued and the Bloc seems to be falling back.
At least that's what all the polls seem to suggest, Mainstreet, Ipsos, and Abacus.
And really who can be surprised?
When as Stephen Marche recently pointed out, Justin Trudeau's achievements dwarf his stylistic failures.
The Liberal government of Justin Trudeau is the most successful progressive government in the world. It instituted a carbon tax and legalized marijuana. Last year, for the first time, Canada settled more refugees than any other country. Because of higher government benefits, child poverty is at its lowest level in history. Economic growth this year reached 3 percent. That is what Trudeau has done. He also appeared in brownface at an Aladdin-themed costume party in 2001 at the age of 29.
And the crowds he has been attracting are amazing.
Like those 2000 people greeting him... at midnight on a cold Saturday night... in of all places Calgary, Alberta.
And it has been the same story all over the country from Atlantic Canada to British Columbia.
While his Con opponent Andrew Scheer has seen his crowds shrink, and been reduced to sucking warm milk out of a beer glass in Maxime Bernier's riding...
To show his support for the dairy lobby.
While still refusing to say whether he hired the loser Warren Kinsella to try to destroy Bernier's People Party.
And showing once again why I call him the Ugly American...
Crowd chanted "Lock him up. Lock him up!" when Scheer promised to investigate SNC Lavalin scandal if elected. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/zCT3QCJFZd— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) October 20, 2019
And why I call his foul supporters RepubliCons or Trumplings.
Of course, there are still two ways the Cons could come out ahead.
One, if not enough progressives turn out to vote, which would be criminal considering how much is at stake from the rights of women and LGBT Canadians, to the future of our precious medicare system, and the fight against climate change.
And two, if Jagmeet Singh convinces enough dummies that he could be prime minister, even though his party is half as popular as Trudeau's Liberals, presumably by jumping up and down...
I've started doing this after every rally. It's become known as the Jagmeet Jump – and I'm here for it.
Make sure you go vote tomorrow and then jump around like this after casting your ballot!!
Plan it out here: https://t.co/Y36vsKqFQ2 #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/xEvI63wXj9
And manages to split the vote so badly in so many ridings where the NDP has no chance of winning, that the Cons get a majority.
With a little help from Elizabeth May, seen here talking to her bus...
Silliness from the bus! #elxn43
After blowing the biggest chance to do well the Greens have ever had.
By among other things believing that Warren Kinsella could help them instead of screwing them royally...
But then to be fair, if Trudeau loses ground to Scheer and his RepubliCons he will also have himself to blame, for being too nice to the Cons and their stooge media.
Even as they smeared him over and over again, and if they had a chance would have cheerfully slit his throat.
Or put a bullet through his heart...
For somebody like me who hates Cons and bullies with a passion, and is always ready for a fight, his refusal to strike back was hard to understand or accept.
But unfortunately, as I explained on Twitter, that's one of the main reasons I like Trudeau so much...
For in an increasingly grubby and greedy country, full of dirty old men, I happen to believe that decency matters.
So tomorrow afternoon I will set out to proudly and happily vote for him.
And after it's all over, I will move on and try to forget this hellish campaign.
Starting with the happy fact that they have just drained the water out of this large pond in my neighbourhood, and soon it will become a fantastic skating rink...
So my buddy Seb and I can race around it late at night, and life will be normal and happy, and it will seem like Canada again.
Have a great voting day everybody, make sure all your friends vote as well.
So that hopefully we can all raise our voices when it's finally over and say....
Glory, glory, hallelujah, Justin Trudeau is still prime minister.
And our Canada still lives....
