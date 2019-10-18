Andrew Scheer and the Lies That Could Cost Him the Election

Andrew Scheer had a funny look on his face, at a rally in Fredericton this morning. He was trying to look like a winner.
But instead he ended up looking like a desperate loser, after being made to look like a liar. Again.
And although many Canadians already know that Scheer is a serial liar, these could be the lies that cost him the election.
For his lying can now only be described as compulsive.
Offering no evidence to back up his claims, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer today accused the Liberals of planning to team up with the NDP in a governing coalition that would rack up a $40-billion deficit, hike the GST and cut federal transfers to the provinces and territories.
The depraved product of a political pervert who just can't help himself.
The Conservatives also have been running ads accusing the Liberals of secretly harbouring plans to legalize hard drugs and impose a new tax on home sales — claims the Liberals have insisted are completely false.
And although Justin Trudeau has politely asked him and his Cons to stop making things up...
Justin Trudeau said that there is no proposal to raise the GST anywhere in the Liberal platform, despite claims made by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. #cdnpoli #elxn43— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 18, 2019
READ MORE: https://t.co/cWUMSpXObt pic.twitter.com/oUOPudyzdi
The Cons keep shoving ugly lying pamphlets like this one into the mailboxes of Canadians...
Because that is who they are.
And just one look at some of the young fanatics who work for the Con propaganda department tells you all you need to know.
For as you can see from their WAR ROOM arm bands, they really are waging war on our country and its values.
Just like they have helped Scheer, and his Con media stooges, smear Justin Trudeau over and over again.
And the good news?
As Chantal Hébert points out, neither their lies, nor Scheer's smears, are doing their party any favours.
It cannot br good for a would-be prime minister to be generating news in the dying days of a competitive campaign for making up claims. https://t.co/DTSbsgW7hP— chantal hébert (@ChantalHbert) October 18, 2019
Bruce Anderson is even more scathing.
And with good reason.Hard not to feel desperate lie about GST is about a campaign that has accomplished little and is willing to spend self respect to try to dupe some voters.— Bruce Anderson (@bruceanderson) October 18, 2019
For if Scheer is a compulsive liar, who could trust that Ugly American not to diminish the rights of women or LGBT people?
Or trust him not to carve up our precious medicare system, like Jason Kenney and Rob Ford are already doing.
As for Justin Trudeau, Scheer's lies can only help elevate him above this squalid election campaign.
And give him the boost he needs in the last weekend of the election.
For decency matters, so do our Canadian values.
And Trudeau is the only leader who can defeat the ugly Cons...
No comments:
Post a Comment