Andrew Scheer And The Con Road To Ruin

It was Andrew Scheer's first meeting with his caucus since his election night defeat, and it went on for almost seven hours.
So I'm sure many people waiting outside must have thought that Scheer was flogging himself like a good Opus Dei groupie, and promising real change.
But if they were thinking that, they couldn't be more wrong.
For when the Ugly American finally emerged he was still the same old Scheer.
Emerging on Wednesday night after a long meeting of the Conservative caucus, Andrew Scheer did not sound like a changed man. He did not sound like a man who thought there was much of anything about himself that needed to change. He looked instead like a leader digging in, in hopes of fending off attacks on his position.
The same deluded Con who is still acting like he won the election.The same oil pimp who is still opposed to the carbon tax, and would do almost nothing to fight climate change.
The same ghastly religious fanatic who no woman or gay Canadian could ever trust.
Q - "Do you believe that being gay is a sin?"— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) November 7, 2019
Scheer – “My personal opinion is that I respect the rights of every single Canadian” #cdnpoli https://t.co/84zLLKzjvj pic.twitter.com/js8Ghk2KnQ
The same clammy bigot, the same serial liar.
He needed multiple opportunities to admit he was against abortion. His career as an insurance broker turned out to be somewhat less than claimed. And it turned out he had forgotten to mention that he held American citizenship.
The grubby politician who has lied so much he now lives in his own reality, and can't even see the message his own Cons are sending him:
In an Angus Reid Institute poll released on Wednesday, just 41 per cent of Conservative supporters said Scheer should remain leader. By comparison, 85 per cent of Liberal voters supported Justin Trudeau and 87 per cent of NDP voters stood behind Jagmeet Singh.
Or see the writing on the wall.
The Conservative caucus didn’t revolt on Wednesday to boot Mr. Scheer from the party’s leadership.
So Mr. Scheer can stay for another five months, at least, until party members vote in a formal review of his leadership at the Conservative convention in April.
But the rumblings of disaffection already seem like a boulder starting to roll downhill. Pushing it back up will keep getting harder. If Mr. Scheer can’t do it soon, he is in for months of painful struggle.
Or accept the cruel fact that the more Canadians know him, the more they dislike him.
It is already acceptable for Conservatives to question whether they can ever win with Mr. Scheer.
So if the Cons think that even more of the Ugly American will make them more popular, they must be out of their minds.
Or suffering from some kind of zombie fever...
Andrew Scheer and his Cons are the walking dead, on the road to ruin.
Scheer will never be fit to be a Canadian prime minister.
And the longer he stumbles around, the better it will be for Justin Trudeau.
A real Canadian prime minister.
On the road to another majority...
Canadian's love our message we just didn't communicate it well enough ... I'll be here all weak ; try the veal.ReplyDelete
First stop on alt-right Andy's "listening tour" is an event hosted by CJIA to discuss the Holocaust. Perhaps some of the subjects of "discussion" should be about the very fine people in Hamish Marshall's Rebel scum orbit. Faith Goldy and the 14 Words, 10 things Gavin McInnes hates about Jews, Ezra Levant's "personal beliefs" about Romani people, and Andy's own "personal beliefs" on Paragraph 175?ReplyDelete
Changing horses by getting rid of this jackass won't change the fact that the whole party is Herr Harper's brownshirts through and through. Trumpian tiki torchers, the whole lot of them, rotten to the core!
I never thought I would hope the Cons would keep Scheer, but he's such a loser he can only drag the others down. If Scheer does get to stay we'll know that the social conservatives have taken over the Cons and that should be the final nail in their coffin.ReplyDelete