Thursday, November 21, 2019
Doug Ford's Monstrous Environmental Vandalism
I always knew that the beast Doug Ford was going to be a destructive force, and sure enough he has been.
He has bulldozed decency, teachers and children, and will no doubt soon start demolishing medicare.
But this is beyond belief.
This is the work of an environmental vandal.
Provincial documents show the Ford government spent more than $230 million to cancel renewable energy projects that included a partially-built wind farm in a cabinet minister's riding.
Taxpayers paid to put them up, now they're paying to tear them down.
Four out of the nine turbines approved for the project were built in 2018. After the election, the new government put a stop-work order on construction. Crews are currently working to dismantle those four turbines.
And this is obscene.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is "proud" of his decision to tear up hundreds of renewable energy deals signed by the previous Liberal government.
Ford also says his government would remove all of the wind turbines in the province if it had the opportunity.
Meanwhile in Scotland, which also has oil, wind power is a huge success.
In the first six months of the year, wind turbines in Scotland generated nearly 10 million megawatt-hours of electricity which is almost twice the entire country’s domestic power requirements. In other words, enough energy was created by the country’s renewables to power two Scotlands!
They have wind turbines on land...
And out at sea...
Including the ones that Donald Trump spent years and millions of pounds trying to have scrapped, only to fail miserably again and again.
So while Scotland is a small country, it has big green dreams.
The Scottish government wants to supply all of the country’s energy from renewable sources by 2020, which is a target it is likely to meet and probably exceed.
While sadly in Ontario those dreams are shrinking, thanks to the monstrous climate change vandal Doug Ford aka The Beast....
And the moral of the story couldn't be clearer.
If you want to save your province, your country, your planet.
The ugly Cons cannot, in the name of human survival, be allowed to govern ANYTHING...
