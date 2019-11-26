Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Is This Finally The End Of Andrew Scheer?
It was without a doubt the worst day in Andrew Scheer's political career. A day that should seal his fate as Con leader.
It ended with Scheer travelling to Quebec to listen to what some of his many defeated candidates had to say to him, which couldn't have been pleasant.
But long before that meeting, he was hit by a series of blows that left him little more than a dead man walking, or stumbling...
First there was the shocking revelation that explained why Scheer hasn't resigned.
Two Canadian anti-abortion organizations, both of which aim to influence legislation on abortion, collectively supported more than 60 candidates from parties on the political right, with one group alleging many of these individuals would vote to restrict access to abortion, and for the promotion of conscience rights for doctors.
Now 45 of those candidates — all members of the Conservative Party — are MPs.
He is counting on the support of the anti-abortion candidates he recruited to save him at the Con's leadership review in April.
And sure enough he's still celebrating those candidates like Lianne Rood.
Who according to the Campaign Life website is opposed to abortion under ANY circumstances.
But if that exposure was a shock to Scheer, the next thing that happened to him yesterday must have sent him spinning.
When the faithful Harper flunky Kory Teneycke suggested that if Scheer wants to keep his job, he should resign immediately.
Stephen Harper's former communications director said Monday that if Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wants to keep his job, he should step down and run for the position again.
"I think he should resign and run again for his job. If he's confident that the party membership backs him, that's the way to test that," Teneycke told host Vassy Kapelos.
And compared the state of the Cons to the state of the Titanic, after it hit the iceberg.
"There was a framing of the election campaign around the prime minister, around him not being as advertised, and then I think the campaign went on to do a bunch of unforced errors," Teneycke said. He cited the controversy over Scheer's dual Canadian/American citizenship, the perception that he wasn't offering "full and frank" answers to questions about same-sex marriage and abortion, and the confusion over "was he an insurance broker or wasn't he."
But if that was a blow Scheer might have seen coming, the next one must have hit him like a tsunami or the Day of Judgement.
When some of his beloved religious fanatics stabbed him in the back.
Some social conservative groups say Andrew Scheer can’t stay on as Conservative Party leader because he failed to defend their beliefs during the federal election campaign and are rallying their members to help ensure his ouster.
So now Scheer who infamously compared gay people to dogs, has people like the bloated anti-gay bigot Charles MacVety calling for his resignation.
Mr. McVety said Mr. Scheer was hostile towards social conservatives. He said the leader should resign because he lost a winnable election.
And is now truly caught between a rock and a hard place.
Will he resign or will he hang on to his big house and his many servants?
Answer: it doesn't really matter.
For as Rob Silver points out, the Cons are now a far-right party.
They do not reflect the views of most Canadians on women's rights,, gay rights, and climate change.
Scheer has taken the party to the point of no return.
And they're all going down together...
