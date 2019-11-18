The Ugly Cons and the Shining Example of Maddison Yetman

As you may know, I thought the last election campaign was one of the most disgusting spectacles I have ever witnessed.
With Andrew Scheer and his filthy Cons taking us to a very dark and dirty place.
But in the midst of that darkness, a young woman in Winnipeg named Maddison Yetman shone like a beacon of decency.
Even as she lay dying.
This is my last chance to make a difference. Please share this with your network and get out and vote! #whatsyourexcuse @justinpjtrudeau @andrewjscheer @jagmeetsingh @MaximeBernier @liberalca @cpc_hq @ndp @peoplespca @CanadianGreens #cdnpoli #Elxn43 #canpoli pic.twitter.com/xxfXxuOrEf— Maddison (@MaddiYet) October 15, 2019
Despite the pain she was in, Maddison managed to cast her vote.
She lived to see the ugly Cons defeated, But yesterday she lost her final battle.
An 18-year-old Winnipeg woman who made a viral video urging people to vote in October's federal election has died.
Yetman's uncle, Brent Williamson, announced his niece's death on Twitter Sunday morning.
"Our beautiful little peanut passed away yesterday. She was stronger than anyone could imagine and left a wonderful mark on this world," he wrote.
Young Canadians should be proud of her. Her message will live on to be used again in other elections.
So long after her death she will be remembered for her service to our precious but fragile democracy.
We should all be so lucky.
Well done Maddison...
"She lived to see the ugly Cons defeated..."ReplyDelete
You gross partisan hack. For all you know she was a Conservative voter. Using her death to forward your political agenda is disgusting.
More likely she voted Liberal or even Green or NDP. Polling across the board shows the Cons are the least popular among millennials and, in particular, millennial women. You're technically correct that we don't know the content of her secret ballot, but the odds aren't exactly in favor of her demographic leaning towards the Cons. That's not partisan hackery. That's just math.Delete
Hi anon....I know Cons are classless but are you all so dumb? I went through Maddison's Twitter timeline where she included a long list of reasons NOT to vote for Andrew Scheer. Now who is disgusting, when can I expect your apology? And when will you finally realize there are no decent Cons?Delete
Anonymouse:ReplyDelete
Conservative try to repress the vote, liberals try to get every Canadian out to vote.
I shared Maddison's story with some politically-minded American friends looking for some encouragement for fence-sitters in the run-up to 2020. Particularly as some of our candidates are talking about healthcare policy and taking transition steps towards a Canadian style system.ReplyDelete
Vote like your life, or someone else's, depends on it. Because it does.