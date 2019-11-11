Monday, November 11, 2019
Jason Kenney and the Wacky Wexit Weiners
I have always believed that Jason Kenney's religious fanaticism, his inner demons, and his burning ambition, would eventually threaten the survival of this country.
And sure enough, first he stoked the fires of western alienation to unite the Cons and get himself elected premier.
Now he's using the threat of separation to try to blackmail Justin Trudeau, and force him to surrender to him and Big Oil.
For now, in his mind at least, he's Kenney of Albertonia.
The fearless leader who has been sent by his Lord to save his province from the satanic Justin Trudeau. And demand that Ottawa stop choking the golden goose.
Albertans have been working for Ottawa for too long. It's time for Ottawa to start working for us … they must stop taking us for granted," Kenney said. "They need to understand they're killing the golden goose. They have both fists wrapped around the throat of that goose."
And as if that image isn't horrifying enough, the sinister Con godfather Preston Pappy Manning has come stumbling out, to pour even more fuel on the glowing embers of secession.
Manning made the case that Alberta and Saskatchewan need to define “what is a fair deal for the West” within confederation and put it forward to Ottawa, but added that if it fails an independence referendum needs to be a part of the plan.
And reveal his true colours at last.
Which will no doubt further inflame the wacky Wexit weiners, like the ones who were spotted recently flying the Canadian flag upside down, at a rally in Edmonton.
And chanting and belching "the west wants out!" over and over again, in what looked like a scene from The Night of the Living Dead.
But then what do you expect with leaders like these?
Over the past year, Peter Downing, an ex-RCMP officer and Patrick King, a self-styled journalist, have accused Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government of “normalizing pedophilia,” tolerating ISIS terrorists penetrating the country apparently disguised as refugees, and pursuing an immigration policy aimed to “depopulate the white, Anglo-Saxon race.”
And can you believe Michelle Rempel?
The Conservatives warned on Sunday that they will use every measure available to force the Trudeau government to bend to their demands over western alienation.
"Justin Trudeau has not come close to seeing the force of three million mobilized Albertans actively opposing his policies and actively showing the country the consequences of a unity crisis," Rempel Garner said. "So my message to him is giddy up."
Giddy up? Who does she think she is? Has she been drinking? And does she really believe that Justin Trudeau will surrender to the demands of those Wexit weiners?
And their absurd leader...
I don't think so. Why would he?
When he can now portray the Cons as the Western Separatist Party.
Accuse their leader of plotting with Jason Kenney to destroy this country...
And crush Scheer and his Cons in the next election.
It will be Canada versus the Redneck Separatists.
And guess who is going to win...
