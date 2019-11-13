Justin Trudeau and the Con Babies

It couldn't have been easy for Andrew Scheer to meet with the man he had demonized for so long, but still managed to defeat him.
And the more Justin Trudeau smiled, the more humiliating it must have been.
Although it couldn't have been that enjoyable for Trudeau. He may have forced Scheer to drop his demand that the carbon tax be killed.
But he still had to listen to the Ugly American accusing him of threatening national unity.
“I spoke to the PM about the very real crisis that our country is in as it relates to national unity. During the last campaign we saw Mr. Trudeau campaign by pitting one region of this country against the other,” said @AndrewScheer after his meeting with @JustinTrudeau. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ziEZcoFoic— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) November 12, 2019
When there is no more divisive leader than Andrew Scheer.
And Scheer should focus on his own divided party.
But then, as if that pathetic spactacle wasn't enough, Trudeau met with the hayseed premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe.
Who seemed even more uncomfortable in the presence of the leader he had insulted so much.
And when the meeting was over vomited up more of the same nonsense.
"I came with real opportunities for us to engage, on behalf of the people that I represent in that province," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa. "I did not hear a willingness to work on those priorities." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tA3mPezlrX— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) November 12, 2019
And as we all know, if Jason Kenney had been there the separatist bullshit would have been even louder.
So I'm really glad to see somebody calling on those absurd Cons to stop acting like spoiled children.
In the almost three weeks since Liberal MPs were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan on election night, Conservative politicians in those provinces haven’t stopped complaining long enough to realize that they are behaving like a spoiled child that didn’t get its way.
So here is a message to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on behalf of the millions of Canadians who did not vote Conservative across the country — stop lying to Canadians and pouring gasoline on the embers of western alienation.
For that really needed to be said.
Those Con babies should cease playing dangerous games with the future of this country.
Recognize that we won, and they lost.
And that we have the prime minister we need to put those separatists in their place.
And keep our Canada together...
