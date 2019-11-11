Why Don Cherry Should Be Fired Immediately

Don Cherry has always been a crass, loud mouthed bully and buffoon, and a terrible example for young Canadians.
He glorifies violence, he is a Trump groupie, he calls decent progressives "pinkos" and those who believe in climate change "cuckaloos."
But now he is suggesting that immigrants are less patriotic than other Canadians because he claims many don't wear poppies.
And enough is enough.
ICYMI here's Don Cherry being a POS by shaming immigrants for not buying poppies pic.twitter.com/kwTugoZGI6— Eduardo Razo (@_eddierazo) November 10, 2019
As Bruce Arthur writes, for Cherry it should be game over.
When he says “now you go to the small cities,” he’s saying more people wear poppies in smaller towns. And smaller Canadian towns, in general, are full of Anglo-Saxon white folks.
And when he says “good Canadians that bought a poppy,” he’s doing what he did when he cartoonishly separated players into good Canadian boys and chicken Swedes and soft old Russians, except this time he’s separating Canadians into good and bad people. And he’s doing it after addressing “you people … that come here, whatever it is.”
He’s saying rural Canadians are good Canadians. Not the ungrateful immigrants.
For not only is he insulting the legacy of many visible minorities who fought and died for Canada.
He's feeding a racism that is already a growing problem in this country.
The national number hovers around 40 per cent who say too many. But Conservative Party supporters who say too many immigrants are visible minorities has gone from 47 per cent in 2013 to 53 in 2015 to 69 per cent earlier this year. Cherry’s popularity says something about this country beyond the habits of Saturday night.
Don represents people who have always been suspicious of foreigners, especially the dark-skinned ones. The age has just caught up to him.
And this is the bottom line:
Don Cherry is still on TV, still saying what he thinks. He shouldn’t be. It should be over. But whenever it ends it will be a cultural battleground, a proxy war over Canada, and a part of it should be this: People often say hockey, and Canada, is for everyone. But the doddering old high priest of hockey keeps saying that isn’t true.
You know eight years ago I ran the following video to make fun of the crass buffoon.
But Don Cherry is not funny any longer, just toxic.
And if he won't play himself out, and retire.
That ghastly old Con should be fired as soon as possible...
