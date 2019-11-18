Monday, November 18, 2019
Ron MacLean and the Horror of Cherry Nation
I watched Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday to see what the show would do now that Don Cherry is no longer there.
And although I was happy to see that Coach's Corner has apparently gone down with him.
I thought what Ron MacLean had to say was absolutely appalling.
For rather than use the occasion as an educational moment, it was a mawkish eulogy to Cherry and himself that left me gagging with disgust.
"We are all hurting. I have collapsed a hundred times this week, if not more. We are all disappointed. Bobby Orr is disappointed in me. Bobby, I'm disappointed in me.
But then maybe MacLean was just afraid of the wrath of Cherry Nation.
For as Jack Todd found out after writing a column calling Coach's Corner a 30-year-old two-man farce.
It was always going to end badly. As long as he could earn seven figures a year with his bigoted, semi-coherent rants, Don Cherry was going to keep at it. He would never elect to go gently into that good night, would never quit while he was ahead, would never acknowledge he was wrong about any of it and had been for 30 years, would never retire gracefully.
No. Canada’s national disgrace could only exit this way. And don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Dumping on Cherry and MacLean.
As the final act in this sorry drama, MacLean just had to step up and ooze all over the camera in his smarmy fashion. In what may go down as an all-time low in the history of Canadian television, MacLean (given a week to think about it) rambled on for more than four minutes Saturday night without offering a solitary thought that wasn’t either inane or self-serving.
And suggesting that MacLean should also have been fired.
MacLean was a party to this every step of the way. The man should have been thumbed out along with Cherry, because Coach’s Corner was a two-man farce all the way and the alleged broadcast pro on the set failed to act like a professional.
Cherry Nation is an ugly beast.
But then so is Con Nation...
And this country will not be decent or safe.
Until we fire them all...
Labels: Cherry Narion, Con bigots, Don Cherry, Jack Todd, Ron MacLean
This shit is still being dragged on? God, between Wexit, that talk show host on CTV who called out the aggressiveness of hockey culture (and apparently hit a nerve), and their tired whining about Cons winning the popular vote (by running up useless numbers in Saskberta), these knuckle-dragging morons need to get a fucking life. At least Trudeau is out of the headlines while the idiots bash their own brains in frustration. Smart move if you ask me.ReplyDelete