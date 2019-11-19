Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Jason Kenney's Outrageous Assault On Democracy
It was all so predictable. Take a religious fanatic who is always raising his arms to the sky as if he was doing God's work.
Add to that a far right extremist with a forty-year chastity vow, who represses himself as he would repress others.
And it should have been obvious what could happen, if you give Jason Kenney too much power:
He'll go hog wild.
And sure enough, he's acting like a porky dictator.
Alberta’s United Conservative government is firing the province’s election commissioner, but says it’s not because he is investigating the party and has fined it more than $200,000.
Finance Minister Travis Toews says the decision to end Lorne Gibson’s contract is strictly about saving money.
Or a leader so swollen with righteous fervour, or megalomania, he's out of control.
And now believes, as Keith Gerein writes, he's immune to any political fallout.
When a government charges ahead with a move as seemingly brazen as this, it can indicate only one thing. Alberta is now being governed by those who have lost any fear of political fallout, a machine that has come to interpret its election mandate as a blank cheque to do whatever it wants, no matter the optics, the cost to accountability, or the threat to democracy itself.
So he can behave like a fascist.
While the stench of corruption wafts across his Albertonia
The Alberta government will not investigate the controversial $905,000 sole-source contract public inquiry commissioner Steve Allan personally awarded to the law firm in which his son is a partner.
And since Kenney also wants to replace the RCMP, which is investigating his leadership campaign, with an Alberta police force he can control.
I can only wonder where do Albertans think the religious zealot and right-wing extremist Jason Kenney is leading them?
And do they care?
For Kenney is now threatening our Canada and its values.
He is out of control.
And if they don't care now, they will care later...
If you're asking the Albertans who voted for Kenney, probably not.ReplyDelete
The only time they will care is when it blows up (it probably will) and they start screaming it was all a Trudeau orchestrated conspiracy with UFOs and fake Nazis and gay folks and visible minorities.
Don't forget "foreign-funded environmentalists" and "entitled Laurentian Kweebek." Flip a coin: if it's not (Justin) Trudeau's fault, it's the ghost of Pierre. As usual, the free space on the Bingo card is Blanchet, the new kid on the Bloc. If socks aren't to blame it must be bowties.Delete
But Trughazi! Justin's emails! Bull. Fucking. Shit. Everything cons do and say is projection. EVERYTHING. Didn't I say Trudeau was male Hillary and that whole blowup followed the same pattern of "drain the swamp" distraction almost exactly? I'm with Kathleen Smith, I don't want to hear another goddamn peep about SNL Laugh-In or AMC Javelin or S&M Love-In until these dirty rotten scoundrels clean up their own eyesore of a flophouse. It is no fucking coincidence at all that red herring nontroversy blew up in the papers at almost exactly the same time as the investigation into Kenney Kamikaze Korruption got underway. And nothing short of a miracle that Canada dodged a nuclear bullet not installing that rubber-faced rubber stamp Scheer at a federal level.ReplyDelete
If the federal HarperCons continue to double down on advertising Alberta as a model for peace, order good governance, they're writing a political suicide note. Harper, Ford, Scheer, and now Kenney. The four jackasses of the apocalypse. The Conservative "brand" is toast and it couldn't happen to a more deserving group of assholes. The best bet for decent Albertans is to pack up and move elsewhere and let the Deform/Wexit bastards freeze in the dark.
Bale of Hay fascists, wheat kings, are kings of everything.ReplyDelete
Keeny and Harper move in very rich circles. So maybe they have cut a deal with we came for the oil Administration.ReplyDelete