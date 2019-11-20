Will Jason Kenney Finish Off Andrew Scheer?

In my last post I looked at how the Jason Kenney is assaulting Alberta's democracy, acting like a dictator, and making Alberta look like a banana or bitumen republic.
Going after those who would dare defy Big Oil, or dare investigate his corrupt government.
And even making plans to replace the RCMP, that is investigating his leadership campaign, with a police force he can control.
It's a public relations disaster.
So I was surprised to see how quickly the loser Andrew Scheer came running when Kenney blew his bullshit whistle.
For farmers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and across Canada, every day counts. They need to move their product to markets now. I join the Alberta Government’s call for Justin Trudeau to immediately recall Parliament to enact emergency legislation and get the CN Rail shipments moving. https://t.co/RWlJBARC7Z— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) November 19, 2019
And tried to make a one-day strike sound like a national catastrophe.
But then Scheer can't resist a chance to go after Justin Trudeau. It's all he knows, and after the way Trudeau humiliated him he's desperate.
So desperate that he doesn't seem to realize that Kenney could become another stinky albatross around his neck, as Gillian Stewart points out here.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has enough problems already.
He surely doesn’t need Alberta Premier Jason Kenney making his life — and the probability of turning Conservative fortunes around in Ontario and Quebec — any harder.
But that is exactly what Kenney is doing with his frantic push to position Alberta as an angry, demanding teenager whose threats to run away from home get louder by the day.
For that might make him popular in Jason Kenney's ugly and backward Albertonia, but it won't make him more popular in most other parts of Canada.
Why would more voters in central Canada decide to support Scheer and the Conservatives when Kenney, one of the party’s prominent premiers and surely the party’s alpha male, seems dead set on weakening Alberta’s ties to the federal government in order to humiliate Justin Trudeau no matter the consequences to the rest of the country?
Where playing Russian Roulette with the country's unity is not looked upon favourably, and is sometimes called treason.
All of which is strange, considering the desperate way Scheer tried to stay away from Doug Ford during the last election.
Even if in the end it didn't make a difference.
Ontario voters knew Scheer and Ford were joined at the hip, they made sure the Ugly American didn't become our prime minister.
And in every Ontario riding where Kenney campaigned the Cons went down in flames.
Which is exactly what could happen if Scheer is seen to be too intimate with Kenney.
The difference of course is that both Scheer and Kenney are religious fanatics, misogynists, homophobes, and oil pimps. So they are bound together in the most disgusting manner.
With both of them considering Justin Trudeau to be the Son of Satan, and renewable energy to be a threat rather than a solution.
So there is no hope for them, no future for these ghastly Cons...
And their epitaph will one day read as follows:
They called themselves The Trudeau Slayers. They were supposed to power the Cons to victory everywhere.
But corruption stuck to them like fly paper, so no decent Canadians could support them.
And they ended up burying their own Cons for at least a generation...
Curious to get your take on today's cabinet announcements, Simon. Kenney and Scheer no doubt shitting themselves over the Freeland news which I'm sure is why the Con media is trying to spin it as another JWR "demotion." I don't care about them because I'm more interested in what it means for the direction of the Liberals. All I know is that if Kenney continues to torch the "brand" and the Cons continue to double down on being the Bloc Rednecois, they really will be done for a generation if not once and for all. Hope so.ReplyDelete
Notice how Kenney planned to be away on a four-day trip to Texas when the UCP announced it was firing the guy who'd fined them hundreds of thousands of dollars and was continuing to investigate their campaign fraud? Kenney left his flunkies to deal with fallout as he partied and schmoozed with the oil barons. What a douche nozzle!ReplyDelete