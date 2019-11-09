The Con Media Finally Goes After Andrew Scheer

In one of my last posts I wrote about Andrew Scheer's bizarre performance after emerging from a bruising seven-hour caucus meeting.
And how he tried to convince us that his Cons were united, and that he was really a winner not a loser.
Which didn't really surprise me. They don't call him a serial liar for nothing eh?
But what did surprise me, was the way the Con media is going after him.
After fluffing and blowing him forever, and doing their best to elect him prime minister, our hapless hacks seem to have finally realized that Scheer is a religious fanatic.
Who can't even answer a simple question like this one:
Q - "Do you believe that being gay is a sin?"— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) November 7, 2019
Scheer – “My personal opinion is that I respect the rights of every single Canadian” #cdnpoli https://t.co/84zLLKzjvj pic.twitter.com/js8Ghk2KnQ
Or as even the faithful fluffer David Akin points out, can only answer a question that was not asked.
Scheer fell back on a variation of the same answer he gives whenever he is asked about Pride parades, same-sex marriage, etc. This was his “gay answer.”
But the question — “Do you believe that being gay is a sin” — probes a much more fundamental issue. Because if you do believe being gay is a sin, then it follows that you believe that a significant number of your fellow citizens — even some whom are legislators — are morally deficient, defective, and in need of correction.
While John Ivison suggests that Scheer is living on borrowed time.
Scheer has been like a puppy chasing its tail. His talking-points-heavy campaign offered little worth voting for and then he wondered why people didn’t elect him prime minister. The lack of ambition shrank the party’s appeal to its base and he failed to make an emotional connection with people where he needed to, particularly in the country’s largest cities.
The sense of those emerging from Wednesday’s meeting is that caucus has put Scheer on notice that he has six months to figure out how to win in central Canada or the membership will sort it out for him.
And so do many others in the Con media, who are now asking the questions they should have asked long ago.
Which to me can only mean their porky bosses now want Scheer to be toppled as soon as possible...
So the Cons can get a better candidate to go after Justin Trudeau.
Which suggests that things are going to get REALLY ugly for Scheer, and explains why he's looking and sounding so desperate.
This is hilarious. The "man of the people" glides around in his chauffeur driven limo, claiming only his Cons can unite us when nobody has done more to divide us. And he wouldn't know what ethics are if they jumped up and bit him. Is Scheer desperate or what? https://t.co/WpajvdK227— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) November 8, 2019
As for me, I can't decide whether I want Scheer to go, or stay, so he can be used as a piñata by all the Cons who want to destroy the Ugly American...
But one thing is for sure, when he does go down, and he will.
He's going to take a lot of Cons with him....
No comments:
Post a Comment