Thursday, November 28, 2019
Will Andrew Scheer Be Able To Save His Job?
As you may have noticed Andrew Scheer has been keeping a very low profile, and hasn't been seen in public for a long, long, time.
But then who can blame him after what Warren Kinsella said about him in those secret recordings?
"They (the Liberals) are heading towards winter. He's going to start saying all kinds of stuff to save his ass," Kinsella says of Trudeau, adding that Scheer "just needs to maintain a pulse" to win the election.
And all those people out there who are now wondering whether he still has a pulse, and whether he can still save his job.
For although Scheer is still insisting that he's staying.
"I am staying on to fight the fight Canadians elected us to do," said Scheer speaking to reporters.
"Now is not the time for internal divisions or internal party politics – that is an unfortunate part of the Conservative tradition in this country."
Many Cons like Stephen Harper's former flak Andrew MacDougall, wonder whether Scheer really understands why he lost the election.
The Conservatives lost the last election because their platform was thin gruel served up by a man who wouldn’t stand out in a crowd if he showed up to a Pride parade dressed as a Catholic priest.
Whether he really understands why so many Canadians don't trust him.
Of course, a big part of Scheer’s problem is that the one role Canadians do buy him in is that of the Catholic priest.
To watch Scheer become visibly distressed every time someone asks him about gay people is to understand how those Japanese soldiers must have felt when they finally came out of the jungles of Guam 28 years after the end of World War II to find out the world had changed without them.
And why he believes Scheer needs an urgent makeover.
What we do know is that making cosmetic changes like swapping some of the help won’t be enough. Homeboy needs a serious makeover; the kind people make TV shows about. It’s time to swing for the fences and sock that dinger Scheer talked about in the last campaign.
But the last time Scheer swung for the fences, and claimed victory...
Most pundits in Quebec declared it was the night he lost the province. and probably the election. He was that bad.
And besides, will even a radical makeover save him from all the Cons who want him to resign?
A group of prominent Conservatives is setting up a non-profit organization to campaign for the immediate ouster of Andrew Scheer as federal party Leader.
“When a political leader fails, they resign,” the Conservative Victory website reads. “Andrew Scheer should immediately step aside as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.”
I don't think so, but then there's this.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appointing a Toronto-area MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals just over a year ago as his new deputy leader.
The Canadian Press has learned that Leona Alleslev will be named this morning to replace former deputy leader Lisa Raitt, a longtime MP who lost her own Toronto-area seat in the October election.
Which suggests that Scheer doesn't want a deputy leader who could challenge him for the leadership.
Even if appointing a Liberal defector is sure to enrage other members of the Con Caucus.
And all I can say is, after all he has done to debase this country, and the decent people who live in it.
May the Ugly American have the ugly Christmas he so richly deserves...
