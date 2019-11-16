Saturday, November 16, 2019
Andrew Scheer And The Curse Of The Religious Fanatics
I wish I could have been there when Hamish Marshall told Andrew Scheer that he was not going to win the election after all.
But was going to be humiliated by Justin Trudeau.
But then you can't have everything, and at least the humiliation continues.
For this is ridiculous.
The most divisive leader in modern Canadian history is going to unite the country?
When he can't even unite his own party, and it's badly divided over the influence of the social conservatives.
It appears there are two views on this. The socially progressive side, led by Calgary MP Michelle Rempel, thinks it is a mistake to allow the party to be dragged into debates over abortion and same-sex marriage. The other side—who think Scheer should not be afraid to stand for his beliefs, whatever they are—is led by Edmonton MP Garnett Genuis.
With the religious fanatic Genuis making it clear whose side Scheer is on.
It’s interesting that Genuis, who was kept on the sidelines during the national campaign, is now out defending Scheer, a signal that the leader intends to stand his ground on religious issues.
While the slightly more moderate Cons worry that the Ugly American will use his loyal fanatics to hang on as Con leader.
Christians opposed to abortion and same-sex marriage have played an important role in the party in recent years, helping give both Scheer and Ford their leaderships. Thanks in part to organizational work by pro-life activists, the Conservative social conservative caucus is more powerful than before.
And who can blame them?
When the curse of the religious fanatics now haunts the Cons.
This is Garnett Genuis introducing his Lord Scheer as if he was an Old Testament prophet.
And it's not too hard to imagine what a Scheer majority government might look like...
Which does help explain why even the grotesque third-party group like Canada Proud appears to be abandoning the Ugly American.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has apparently fallen out of favour with the conservative group best known for its online advocacy that helped elect Doug Ford in Ontario.
iPolitics reviewed the Canada Proud Facebook page on Friday and found that it had posted 200 times since the election. While almost half the posts (87) negatively targeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, there were less than 10 that even mention Scheer. Some were negative.
And it does set up an almighty clash at the Con leadership convention.
One that neither Scheer nor his party might survive.
Scheer the Great Uniter.
Don't make me laugh...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment