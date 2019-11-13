Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Why Don Cherry's Firing Is Good For Hockey and Canada
I'm not surprised that Don Cherry could not bring himself to say sorry for his most recent racist comments
“I could’ve stayed on if I wanted to and knuckled under, and turned into a simp, but that’s not my style,” Cherry said Monday night in an interview with Toronto radio station Newstalk 1010.
Cherry stands by his remarks. “That’s the way I feel and I’m not changing it and I don’t regret a thing,” he said on Newstalk 1010.
He actually said the other day that Canada hadn't changed, when the problem is it has, and he hasn't.
So this is outrageous.
For now he's claiming he has the support of the "silent majority"
Don Cherry says he is sorry if his "you people" rant about poppies on "Hockey Night in Canada" hurt anyone but he believes the silent majority backs him.
And that these ugly words weren't aimed at immigrants.
"You people … that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," he said.
When of course they were, and Cherry's supporters are not a silent majority they are a loud MINORITY.
But what makes all of this even more disturbing, is that some of those supporters include some of the ugliest Cons and racists in Canada.
With the white nationalist and uber right-wing religious fanatic Faith Goldy declaring him blameless.
And these two Con clowns and many others following closely behind.
Ar least until the Legion put out this message:
And all hell broke loose.
Don Cherry supporters commemorated Remembrance Day this year by denouncing the Royal Canadian Legion after the veterans’ organization disavowed itself of Cherry’s “hurtful” and “divisive” views on immigrants.
Some even suggested they will stop buying poppies on Remembrance Day altogether to show their solidarity with the disgraced broadcaster.
Which tells us who those ugly Cons are, and reminds us again why Cherry's long overdue firing was good for hockey, and Canada.
The decision by Rogers Sportsnet, which has owned HNIC for the past five years, to finally whistle down Cherry feels, indeed is, something that resonates far beyond the world of sports. It’s a sign that time is well and truly up for the kind of retrograde attitudes championed by Cherry and indulged first by the CBC and then by Sportsnet.
Overall, it was a good day for hockey. The sport claims it wants to be fully inclusive and reflect 21st-century Canada. But Don Cherry was a shouting, ranting symbol of all that is holding it back. It was an even better day for the country as a whole.
The day of the ugly old man spewing bigotry in every direction is over. Canada has moved on, and Cherry should fade to black.
For we need another loud Con demagogue trying to divide us.
Like we need a hole in the head...
Labels: Con bigots, Con clowns, Don Cherry, Remembrance Day 2019
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment