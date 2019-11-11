Monday, November 11, 2019
Remembrance Day 2019
I wrote this post a few years ago, but I can't think of anything else to say about the horror of war, that would not bring back some more nightmare memories for me and my companion. So here we go again...
It's Remembrance Day 2019, and a time to remember all those who fought and died for our country.
A time to remember and celebrate my fighting grandfathers.
Who survived the war, but like so many others were marked by it forever.
A time to remember all those soldiers who are still living and suffering with the horror of PTSD.
As well as a time to remember all those who died not in battle, but still serving their country.
Like many of the Canadian flyers buried in this, and other small cemeteries in the north of Scotland.
Who were learning to fly bombers at two big RAF bases near my family home, only to have their planes go down in the cold North Sea or in the misty highlands.
Every summer I spend some time with them, plucking a few small weeds from their well tended graves, or just yapping away to them, to let them know what's happening in the country they left so long ago never to return.
So that they should know that although they don't receive many visitors, we will never forget them.
And will never stop thanking them for sacrificing their young lives so that we could live in freedom.
And every year I also vow to fight to the death if necessary, to prevent the fascists in this country from threatening the freedom that was bought with the blood of so many.
Remember our heroes, the ones who died, and the ones who are still living and suffering today.
And let the words of the Canadian doctor Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae, written in poppies, pay tribute to them all...
