Rex Murphy and the Religious Bigotry of Andrew Scheer

It's now been quite a few years since the hideous Rex Murphy regularly disgraced the CBC's flagship news program The National, with his reactionary views and his Big Oil propaganda.
But Murphy is still around, still pimping for the tar sands, still going after Justin Trudeau as only a rabid Con could.
And since he is no doubt bitterly disappointed by the election result, he's now venting his fury on those who would dare ask Andrew Scheer whether he's a religious bigot.
Q - "Do you believe that being gay is a sin?"— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) November 7, 2019
Scheer – “My personal opinion is that I respect the rights of every single Canadian” #cdnpoli https://t.co/84zLLKzjvj pic.twitter.com/js8Ghk2KnQ
By dismissing concerns women and LGBT might have about Scheer's theocratic tendencies in his usual bestial manner.
The point the sin question did have was to continue the line egregiously put out by his Liberal opponents that Scheer was going to “smuggle” his religious views on same-sex marriage and abortion into law should he win the election. It was oppo-politics chaff, and a really cheap brand of that reliably cheap stuff.
To be clear, even the dogs in the street, the very mutts of the alleyways, knew and know that Andrew Scheer was not running for PM to establish a new Catholic Dominion, that he was not some version of a Christian ayatollah plotting to bring Margaret Atwood’s grim fantasy upon Canadian politics.
And by suggesting that Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh should be asked whether they consider homosexuality a sin.
Even though both those leaders have shown their support for the LGBT community...
And even though Murphy has no right to criticize those trying to expose Scheer's religious bigotry.
Not when Murphy once demanded that the notwithstanding clause be used to block gay marriage.
When I read of Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic's argument to the Prime Minister that the notwithstanding clause should be invoked to stay the enactment of same-sex marriages, I recognized his position as being within that circle of moderation and calm that is almost ritualistically held out as a model of the Canadian way After all, an urging to use the not-withstanding clause to allow for a period of study and to gauge the social impact of same sex in the other jurisdictions that have enacted it, is neither radical nor incendiary.
Cardinal Ambrozic's statement this week has the great virtue of clarifying the terrain of a real debate. For those who are seriously religious, same-sex marriage carries a profound moral threat. They see what they describe as the "fundamental concept of the family" being threatened and eroded by this new "right."
Furthermore, religious leaders are, rightly on this one, less than convinced when the government insists that churches will never be ordered by the state to perform same-sex marriages.
So he's a religious bigot himself.
I don't know why, to my knowledge, I am the only person in this country to have exposed Rex Murphy as a hideous homophobe.
But all I will say now, is that Scheer is unfit to be prime minister, and Murphy should have been fired long ago.
The Day of the Bigot is over, and enough is enough...
