Justin Trudeau 2.0 And The Road To A New Majority

I really liked the swearing in of Justin Trudeau's new cabinet. I thought the prime minister looked rested and ready to take on the Con separatists.
I was impressed that both Jim Carr and Dominic LeBlanc made it to the ceremony even though both are being treated for cancer.
And I really loved the Métis kids leading the official party out of the room.
Métis dancers Desiree Orvis, Hunter Oleschak performing at the Rideau Hall celebrating with the newly appointed cabinet ministers. pic.twitter.com/0B33FUvcXB— MétisNationalCouncil (@MNC_tweets) November 20, 2019
The kids were so great. It was so Canadian.
And then there was the Ugly American Andrew Scheer...
Wasting his opportunity to begin a new approach, by lying like a thief, claiming Justin Trudeau is dividing Canadians when nobody has tried to divide them as much as Scheer and his RepubliCons have.
While the Con media danced or stumbled behind him, humming or belching sympathetically.
And Andrew Coyne took aim at some great Adam Scotti photos of an emotional Marco Mendicino reacting to being made a minister.
There is sonething infinitely sad about these pictures. https://t.co/ij7QQxGGsy— Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) November 21, 2019
As only he could.
And in such a classless manner, I just had to say something.
And the good news?
I've never seen Trudeau look so determined and so confident...
The brutal election campaign and his hard won victory seem to have steeled him.
As the CBC's Chris Hall writes, his cabinet picks seem designed to reflect stability and seriousness.
Four years ago, Trudeau faced a major challenge in naming his first cabinet. Most of his choices were new not only to government, but to politics as well. He said his inner circle would reflect gender parity "because it's 2015." Change was the driving narrative.
Four years later, the change narrative has run its course. Experience is the mantra in 2019. The emphasis now is on promoting those with solid communication skills and a proven track record in government.
And with the Cons unable to change, and repeating the same mistakes that cost them the election. And Jagmeet Singh looking totally out of his depth.
By among other things, apparently confusing a swearing in ceremony with a Throne speech.
On the new federal cabinet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canadians need more than just an appointment of a minister, they need some real policies and investments in areas like health care, housing and climate change action #cdnpoli #CabinetShuffle pic.twitter.com/X974G55FLc— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) November 20, 2019
Which isn't the first mistake Singh has made, but I'm afraid won't be his last.
And of course, with Jason Kenney and Doug Ford working to make the Con brand even less attractive.
The stage seems set for Justin Trudeau to repeat his father's achievement, manage a minority.
And turn it into another massive majority...
The universe is still unfolding as I always believed it would.
And while one can't predict the future.
Trudeau 2.0 promises to be even better than the first one...
While I realize that Justin is far less damaging to the country than anyone that the CRAP Party has or is ever likely to have on offer, I still have to ask why anybody would want to give him another majority.ReplyDelete
I wouldn't be too hard on Jagmeet. He was just reflexively repeating the spiel that comes out whenever the camera is pointed in his direction. Maybe if a few somebodies could find it in their hearts to send the party a few bucks it could afford to buy him a new one.