The Political Masochism Of The Sad Loser Andrew Scheer

Only Andrew Scheer knows why he is refusing to resign. Is he a glutton for punishment like his buddies at Opus Dei?
Does he believe that his Godzilla has commanded him alone to destroy Justin Trudeau?
Or is it the big house, the limo, and all those servants?
Who knows, but one thing is for sure, they're going to need a SWAT squad to evict him from Stornoway.
For he's not going anywhere, even though the calls for his resignation keep growing, even in the Con heartland of Alberta.
Two Conservative caucus sources told the Star that anger in Alberta’s business community at Scheer for failing to defeat the weakened Liberal party Leader Justin Trudeau is so strong that it exceeds frustrations expressed in the party’s Quebec and Ontario ranks.
The sources told the Star the clear message that influential donors within the business community have conveyed to Scheer’s Alberta caucus members — and which has been passed on directly to Scheer — is that “the wallets are closed until he’s gone.”
Some caucus members don't even want to work with him.
Ed Fast, a former trade minister under Stephen Harper, has turned down an offer to serve in Andrew Scheer's "shadow cabinet," citing concerns about his leadership.
Stephen Harper's former campaign director thinks Scheer should resign.
"It looks like Andrew right now would like to remain as leader. I do not think, though, it is in his best interests or the best interests of the party," Jenni Byrne told CBC News Wednesday.
"Myself as well as other Conservatives would rather spend the time focusing on the Liberals ... and not having internal discussions about Andrew's leadership, because it's just consuming the party right now."
And Jeff Ballingall one of the founders of the ghastly Canada Proud and Ontario Proud websites is even more blunt:
.@JeffBallingall is one of the prominent Conservatives mobilizing against @AndrewScheer's leadership.— CTV Power Play (@CTV_PowerPlay) November 28, 2019
"It's the same Andrew Scheer we got in the election, which is a lifeless, monotone speaker that's not connecting to Canadians."#ctvpp #cdnpoli
More: https://t.co/uCQmGSHoEL. pic.twitter.com/X4DVnjQqdr
But despite the stench of death.
I’m starting to feel a bit bad for Scheer.— Rob Silver (@RobSilver) November 28, 2019
Politics is a tough business. pic.twitter.com/PORIwaLN7Y
And the strong feeling that it can only get worse.
Scheer must think that he can still win.Scheer announces that he is staying on as leader. #cdnpoli #CaucusKnives pic.twitter.com/qnsbD6IhHF— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) November 28, 2019
Party sources say that if Scheer can hang on until April, his odds of staying in the leadership are pretty good. If he gets a bare majority of party members at the convention to vote for his continued leadership, nothing in the party's constitution says he can't stay on.
And I can only wish him good luck with that one.
For let's face it, a narrow win which leaves the Cons bitterly divided would be the best possible outcome...
Not for the Ugly American and his party.
But definitely for Justin Trudeau and his Liberals...
Who should probably start looking forward to an early election and a super majority.
The signs could be more favourable.
The Cons are consuming themselves.
And the future has never looked brighter...
