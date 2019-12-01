The Incredible Dumbitude of the Con Clown Leona Alleslev

I have no idea why Andrew Scheer made the Liberal defector Leona Alleslev the deputy leader of his demoralized Cons.
But if I look at the poster the Con propaganda department made to celebrate her defection just over a year ago, it's clear she is easily impressed. And not too bright.
For anyone who believes that the increasingly desperate Scheer is a strong leader must either be REALLY dumb, or living in a parallel universe, or simply out of their minds.
And sure enough, when Alleslev was asked some simple questions about climate change and carbon taxes, she looked like an absolute Con clown.
Asked where she stands on carbon pricing — something she supported as a Liberal — @LeonaAlleslev said, “the carbon tax is punishing our economy.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/MTCR7xFRLS— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) November 28, 2019
For that was not just bad, it was painfully bad. And of course totally wrong.
If Chris Ragan’s math is right, Alberta and Ontario should be thanking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for imposing a carbon tax on their residents.
Without naming names, the commission shows over and over again how an escalating carbon price accompanied by rebates — the Trudeau way — is the most transparent and the least costly for the economy and taxpayers.
Carbon taxes are the easiest and best way to fight climate change, and encourage the greening of the economy. And the rebates that the Cons always forget to mention, can help stimulate the economy not punish it.
But as if that wasn't embarrassing enough, the hapless Alleslev then went on CBC radio and made an absolute fool out of herself. Again.
Newly appointed deputy Conservative party leader Leona Alleslev is taking heat and has apologized for equating marching in Pride parades with St. Patrick's Day parades.
By trying to defend Scheer's refusal to march in a Pride Parade...
And landing flat on her face.
"I think that that's obviously his choice and we live in a country where that's his choice," Alleslev told host Chris Hall. "Have we asked anybody if they marched in a St. Patrick's Day parade?"
Which needless to say caused quite a reaction on Twitter, on all sides of the political spectrum.
One of the ugliest and most offensive things I've heard in a long time.— Rachel Curran (@reicurran) November 30, 2019
This made me very angry. It's also the road to electoral oblivion, but that matters less than the awfulness of the statement itself.
Where even her apology bombed.150 years ago, it would be fitting to ask a Conservative leader why he refused to march in a St. Patrick's Day parade.— Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) November 30, 2019
in 2019 Andrew Scheer needs to say why he refuses to celebrate Pride. @LeonaAlleslev better hope her party doesn't take 150 years to figure this no-brainer out. https://t.co/H1xjLpBVAq
When you write— Rob Silver (@RobSilver) November 30, 2019
‘Pride parades represent a wonderful celebration of the LGBTQ community and are an important symbol in the fight for LGBTQ rights.’
this is not what Andrew Scheer believes. At all. Quite the opposite.
So good for you for apologizing but...
Good luck.
And after reading this.
I can only imagine how Michelle Rempel must be feeling...
And I'm thinking this is going to end badly, with the Cons tearing themselves to pieces.
You know, I thought I was going to miss the Con clown Lisa Raitt...
But now I think Leona Allesev could be even more hilarious...
Oh yeah, one more thing.
Justin Trudeau doesn't just march in Pride Parades, he marches in St Patrick's Day Parades too...
Unlike the loser Scheer, he's a Prime Minister for ALL Canadians.
Give the man another majority...
