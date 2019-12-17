Will Pierre Poilievre Be The Next Con Leader?

He has been a professional politician for fifteen years, and is now one of the most right-wing members of a party more American than Canadian.
He is said to be worth about $9 million and counting, and must carry his bloated pension around in an armoured car.
He has offended the dignity of Parliament over and over again by yapping like an enraged hyena, and going after his opponents in the most disgusting manner
But still Pierre Poilievre isn't satisfied.
Now he wants to be Con leader.
The list of contenders to replace Andrew Scheer is getting longer with Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre considering a run in the Conservative party’s upcoming leadership contest. Asked if he was not ruling out a leadership bid, Poilievre would only answer that “it’s too early to say” and that “lots of people” will put their names forward.
But is too sneaky or cowardly to admit it.
Poilievre refused to confirm Monday that Conservative activists are already making calls on his behalf, which would be the first step toward putting together a leadership bid.
“I don’t have any campaign organization because I don’t have any campaign,” Poilievre told reporters outside the House of Commons.
He does have some powerful backers, like Jenni "The Beast" Byrne who helped elect Doug Ford and bring down Andrew Scheer.
When asked who’s the politician to watch in 2020, @Jenni_Byrne says @PierrePoilievre because he’s “probably” going to win the #CPC leadership. Which is interesting. #cdnpoli— Susan Delacourt (@SusanDelacourt) December 16, 2019
But then Byrne was once his girlfriend...
So she's probably biased.
And all I can say is bring it on, because Skippy would be my dream candidate.
For after fifteen years in power progressives have enough dirt on Poilievre to bury him and his party.
So for example when he attacks Justin Trudeau for using brown face to portray Aladdin, we can bring up his offensive tar baby comment.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre came under fire in the Commons Friday for using the term "tar baby" to describe ex-Liberal leader Stephane Dion's carbon tax plan.
Or should the subject of terrorism come up, we can remind Canadians that he claimed he didn't believe in root causes.
Even though he knew he was lying.
Despite rhetoric refusing to understand the “so-called root causes of radicalization,” internal documents show Stephen Harper’s senior bureaucrats actually believed mental health issues are “often” one of its underlying causes.
So the Great War on Terror became the Great War on Truth...
And ordinary Canadians became Harper and Poilievre's targets...
Then of course there's my personal favourite.
When he demands that the government eliminate the deficit, and return us to the politics of austerity that almost killed this country.
We can ask Poilievre whether he would suppress it, like he tried to suppress the vote...
All of this may seem a bit premature, since Andrew Scheer's body is still warm.
But a Con leadership vote could come as early as April, an election could come at any time after that.
And we must be ready to remind Canadians that Poilievre and all the other ghastly Cons tried to poison our democracy.
And must never be allowed to do so again....
No comments:
Post a Comment