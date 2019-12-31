Tuesday, December 31, 2019
2019: The Nightmare Year With the Happy Ending
I must admit that at times during the nightmare year of 2019 I wondered whether I would be able to make it, even on all fours, to the year 2020.
The burning planet, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, the rise of grubby right-wing populists all over the place, like Jason Kenney and Doug Ford. The monstrous sight of the ghastly Republican style Cons and their Ugly American leader Andrew Scheer bombarding us with attack ads 24/7, while their media stooges clapped like penguins.
Let's face it, it was bad, really bad.
But for me all of that ugly stuff was more than compensated for by this really great night.
The night Justin Trudeau defeated Andrew Scheer.
For Scheer and so many other Cons were so sure they were going to win, it was a devastating blow.
And Scheer hasn't been the same since...
Which is just as well, for if Scheer had won we could have ended up with a Con prime minister like Australia's Scott Morrison.
Who not only took a vacation in Hawaii while his country burned.
But is also a grotesque climate change denier
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a conservative, has made it clear that Australia’s economic prosperity comes first. Even as his country burned, he has said repeatedly that it is not the time to discuss climate policy.
Mr. Morrison has gone so far as to suggest that the government should outlaw efforts by environmental groups to pressure businesses with rallies and boycotts.
And as if that wasn't bad enough, Morrison is also a religious fanatic who has drafted a religious discrimination bill that some are calling a license to hate.
The second draft religious discrimination bill will have wide-ranging effects on many areas of public life including access to medical services, schooling, employment, social media, aged care, hospitals and even some commercial services.
And is exactly the same kind of war on the planet, and the same kind of religious bigotry, that Andrew Scheer would have imposed on us with some help from his fellow fanatic Jason Kenney, and their idiot stooge Doug Ford.
And the good news?
We won, the Cons lost. Doug Ford is leaking popularity out of every orifice.
Jason Kenney is already on his way down.
Donald Trump is heading for his spectacular downfall...
In a straitjacket or a pair of shiny handcuffs.
And by keeping the Ugly American around, the Cons are reminding us of his ghastly record.
And burying their own future...
So 2019 may have been a nightmare year, but it had a much happier ending.
And all progressives should give themselves a pat on the back.
And that of course includes all my readers who followed my blogging adventures this year, and went through the same ups and downs as I did. For which they deserve at least TWO pats on the back.
Let 2019 be just a warm up for the battles that lie ahead.
Let's bury the Cons once and for all...
And let them know how much decent Canadians won't miss them.
Happy New Year Everybody !!
And hooray for us...
