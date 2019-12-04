Andrew Scheer's Sad and Desperate Christmas

The Cons had their Christmas Party in Ottawa last night, and as you can imagine it was a grim affair.
With no doubt many of those who attended wondering who would be the next to knife their loser leader in the back.
For as I mentioned the other day there are so many of them they practically have to take a number.
With the latest to go after Scheer being the uber Con Lorne "Grunter" Gunter, who writes that if Scheer couldn't excite the Cons at Jason Kenney's rube hootenanny, he must have a problem.
The United Conservative Party members in attendance for Andrew Scheer’s speech to their provincial convention in Calgary last Friday were polite, but far from enthusiastic. They didn’t wave the Scheer signs they had been given around much. And when he didn’t stay to schmooze after his remarks, they weren’t all that upset.
If Andrew Scheer can’t even whip up some excitement among Alberta conservatives, who can he enthuse?
Gunter even claims that Albertans didn't really vote for the Ugly American.
Yes, Albertans voted 69.2% for Conservative candidates – more even then the 68.8% in 1984, the first federal election after Justin’s papa Pierre crashed the province’s economy with his National Energy Program. However, that total wasn’t out of love for Scheer, but out hatred for the latest Alberta-bashing Trudeau.
Andrew Scheer, Maxime Bernier, Lisa Raitt, Remote-Controlled Traffic Cone; it wouldn’t have mattered who the Conservative leader was. Albertans were going to vote overwhelmingly to get rid of the anti-oil, anti-Alberta, eco-obsessed Justin Trudeau, no matter what. Andrew Scheer just happened to be the beneficiary.
Before calling on him to resign.
Scheer deserves some credit because in 2017, when the Tory leadership was being contested, few of the really big-name Tories were prepared to enter the race because they were sure Trudeau would win a second term, no matter what.
But now Scheer must get out of the way, so Trudeau doesn’t win a third.
Those are strong words coming from someone like Grunter who has always acted more like a Con cheerleader than a journalist.
But they will probably have very little effect on Scheer, because now he's blaming the media.
Several Conservative campaign managers in the Toronto area said the party’s stand on LGBTQ issues, women’s reproductive rights and climate change hurt them in the election, while Andrew Scheer blamed the media in private recordings obtained by The Globe and Mail.
In his own meeting with volunteers, Mr. Scheer is heard on the recording saying he had a “frank and honest discussion,” while suggesting he didn’t get a fair shake from the media.
“We don’t have all the advantages that the other parties have. I’m not sure if you noticed this, but we don’t always get the same coverage in the media,” Mr. Scheer said to snickers.
Can you believe that? A Con complaining about the Con media?
The ones who spend all their time trying to smear Justin Trudeau with one fake scandal after the other, while letting the monstrous Scheer get away with one big lie after the other?
How desperate can he be?
And no wonder he thinks that he can still get away with it...
Lying Andy. Cowardly Andy.Andrew Scheer just finished his speech at the Conservative Party Christmas party.— Anthony Koch (@Anthony__Koch) December 4, 2019
He blamed the media, Jerry Dias, unions, etc etc for the election loss.
You know what he didn't do? Take any personal responsibility whatsoever.
Doesn't sound like a Leader to me. #cdnpoli
Watch out for those knives.
No Christmas for you...
Simon, I would love to see a post about the latest fake scandal the con media is trying to smear Trudeau with. The rest of the world, especially us here in the States, love him so much for the accidental Trump diss at NATO that we want him to be president! CBC sourced the video from a Russian outlet (though they deny it), and now they're trying to issue preliminary blame of Trudeau for IF Trump hits Canada with tariffs, spikes NAFTA, or even withdraws the U.S. from NATO. Can you believe that? Blaming Trudeau for Trump smashing up the free world!
I've been telling my American online friends about how awful the Canadian media is, and they can't believe it because they thought Canada was "polite." Vichy Kapelos even wasted the NATO SecGen's time asking him about the "fallout" of the "Trudeau gossip scandal" and he was like, um, what scandal? Trump is the only scandal! I mean really, now they're boosting Putin talking points? Communist Bolshevik Channel is PATHETIC!
Now Scheer and Singh are both ganging up on Trudeau and agreeing with Trump that he's "two-faced." Tag-teaming with Andy is a pattern with Jagmeet, and I'm sorry Simon, but I don't think he's going to change. Now he's really jumped Baby Shark by tag-teaming with Trump! I mean how is that a good look for the NDP? What, do they sympathize with him because he's orange, or just because they share a hatred of Trudeau? Trudeau is a fucking hero the world over, and Singh and Scheer just sound like the same jealous mean girls they accuse him of being. Bah humbug to Jag and Andy and the garbage Pravda M$M!
The Russians are our friends. They have interests, but if we were not peeing in their pool every day, we would be better neighbors.Delete
Hang on Andy we need you, we do not know how to quit you.ReplyDelete