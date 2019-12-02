The Increasingly Desperate Delusions Of Andrew Scheer

There is something deeply disturbing about Andrew Scheer's grim determination not to surrender his job, after being humiliated by Justin Trudeau, the man he hates more than any other.
For this is pathetic.
“Some people have asked why am I still fighting. Why I don’t just give up?” he said.
“Because I can’t and I won’t.”
And this is desperate.
Do you know the story of how the Conservative party used the 2004 election loss to catapult us to victory and ten years of government?— Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) November 30, 2019
A 60 second history lesson. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/lfHNVrxCuW
For having the grotesque Con Senator Denise "Batty" Batters deliver a "history lesson" to try to boost Scheer's chances of surviving is really scraping the bottom of the barrel.
Especially since as Stephen Harper's former campaign director Jenni Byrne points out, Batty's "history lesson" is out to lunch.
And Scheer is no Harper.2019 is nothing like 2004 - attached are reasons why not. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aiiv2aYsoE— Jenni Byrne (@Jenni_Byrne) November 30, 2019
But if Batters' attempt to save the Ugly American's job is hilarious, this from the ugly Con Tom Lukiwski is simply ridiculous.
In a Facebook post Friday, Tom Lukiwski says the campaign to get Andrew Scheer to resign is not coming from widespread discontent amongst the grassroots.
“Rather, the entire campaign, played out in both conventional media and social media, has been driven by a small cabal of backroom boys, many of them former supporters of Maxime Bernier and veterans of an assortment of far-right third-party advertisers. Not to put too fine a point on it, they are mercenaries and trolls, trying to manipulate and concoct division and discontent that does not exist.”
As well as disgusting, since Lukiwski like Scheer, also has a record of vile homophobia.
And his claim that division and discontent are not consuming the Cons is frankly delusional.
As is Leona Alleslev's claim that Scheer is a strong leader...
But it doesn't really matter what Alleslev, or any of the others in Scheer's shrinking band of supporters, have to say.
They are just desperate delusions.
The Ugly American is a dead man walking...
No decent Canadian can support him or his bigot Cons.
And with a little bit of luck, he'll take them all down with him...
