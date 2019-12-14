Jody Wilson-Raybould's Bizarre New Parliament Hill Show

As we all know Jody Wilson-Raybould has always had a very high opinion of herself. So high in fact that some say she believes that she should be Prime Minister, not Justin Trudeau.
And who can forget how for months during the SNC "scandal," the Con media hung on her every word, made her look like a secular saint, and inflated her ego like a hot air balloon?
So naturally, she has a highly developed sense of entitlement.
But this is beyond belief.
Now even though she's just an independent MP, she wants an office fit for a minister!!!
Jody Wilson-Raybould is refusing to vacate the entire suite of Parliament Hill offices she was assigned as a cabinet minister, despite the fact that she is now an Independent MP and is no longer entitled to the space.
And although a real minister is waiting to occupy the office she's squatting in, she's not budging. And says she can't understand what the fuss is about.
"It seems a little bit petty to me," Wilson-Raybould told CBC News. "It makes no sense to remove me from my MP office. So I don't understand why they're wanting to do it."
Which is frankly bizarre, and could be hilarious, except that as Susan Delacourt points out, this is Canada, so this absurd office spat could get messy.
The mere suggestion of an Indigenous woman being ousted from her land (in this case, six rooms of office space) makes this whole drama somewhat freighted — and polarizing, just as the SNC story was. Once again, there are going to be people eager to portray Wilson-Raybould as a victim of white privilege in the political corridors of power.
There’s a complicating wrinkle to that story though: the minister who is supposed to move into Wilson-Raybould’s space is also Indigenous: Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal, a newly elected Métis MP from Winnipeg.
Now I have no idea what Wilson-Raybould is trying to do, but she is certainly not doing her own cause any good.
On the contrary it's making a lot of Canadians wonder whether the way she is behaving helps explain the way she behaved during the SNC "scandal." Helps explain why Justin Trudeau was so glad to get rid of her. And has some even wondering whether she is losing her marbles.
So I'm just glad the new Speaker of the Commons is prepared to evict her if necessary
You know, I feel sorry for the new Speaker, he seems like a nice guy. And having to evict Wilson-Raybould, while her cult-like supporters scream "racism" or "white privilege" or throw things at him, would be a lousy way to start a new job.New Speaker says he'll evict Jody Wilson-Raybould if she doesn't leave willingly #cdnpoli https://t.co/HcQJR1bBOu pic.twitter.com/7SCG6e3Fot— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 13, 2019
New Speaker says he'll evict Wilson-Raybould if she doesn't leave willingly https://t.co/YS6w1uH0Dh #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/vfY4gh0BH1— Memeditorialist (@ajhtweeting) December 14, 2019
But then I also feel just a little bit sorry for the entitled one. When she was a girl her father told Pierre Trudeau that she was going to be a prime minister just like him. And unfortunately she believed him.
So when the Con media tried to use her to get at Justin Trudeau, all those cameras must have made her feel like she had a date with destiny...
Starring in all those Con attack ads must have been quite a thrill.
And made her feel she was on a fast track to 24 Sussex Drive.
But sadly for her the fake scandal fizzled, the reporters and the cameras left, her good buddy Jane Philpott was defeated in the recent election.
So now poor Jody is sitting all alone in a corner of the Commons. Squatting in a big office that doesn't belong to her. And getting laughed at all over the country, including by many who once admired her.
Meanwhile, back at Jody Wilson-Raybould's office... #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Jsptx46Yhb— Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) December 13, 2019
And I'm still wondering why? What is she doing?
And is she missing in action?
Oh well, one can only hope that this standoff will end peacefully.
And that Wilson-Raybould will finally understand that her daddy was wrong.
Finally understand that she will never be Prime Minister.
And that her day in the spotlight is finally over...
(FYI Simon, the link to the Delacourt story is broken.)ReplyDelete
Scheer out, the Cons in disarray, Kinsella discredited, Jane unemployed (and facing an ethics lecture of her own), and now Jody torching all that good will she built up with her lies. Justin Trudeau couldn't have asked for a happier new year (decade!), Christmas, or birthday present than this. It's practically cinematic, and I'm sure will make for an entertaining chapter in his memoir someday. Die Hard with a Vengeance. Yippie kai yay!
Ugh this story pissed me off too. She may very well be one of the most vain and entitled women in all of Canada. I kind of regret buying her book a few months back... I have yet to read it.ReplyDelete
-MC
The drama queen is at it again, Simon. She's trying to create relevance where none exists and will only garner further scorn for her pitiful, childish display. She knows her next office will be among the shittiest ones available not because it's her but because that's how they dole out office space. Independents get the leftovers so suck it up, princess. You ran Justice with a staff of me, myself and I and your incompetence left JT with no choice but to demote and ultimately let caucus show you the door. In this case, if the person wont fit, then takes a fit and squats in a snit, then it's time to evict.ReplyDelete
JD
So, just move five people into the 5 vacant rooms of her suite and give her the budget she deserves as an independent. There, fixed it for you.ReplyDelete
She is finding out that rather than be hailed and feted as an independent, she is being ignored. She may not serve her full term.