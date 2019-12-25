Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Christmas Day 2019
It's Christmas Day in Canada. A day for me to give thanks for living in a country still so peaceful and so beautiful.
And a day when I rerun a post I wrote years ago to try to explain what Christmas means to me.
I don't know why I felt the need to explain that, the reasons have been lost in the mists of time, somewhere in Canada or somewhere in Scotland.
But it still speaks for what I believe in, and it does sum up why I fight every day for a better world. So here we go again.
It's Christmas Day, and although I'm an atheist, and I believe that our beautiful planet is our heaven and our hell. And that it's up to us to decide what kind of world we want to live in.
Not up to some invisible deity, or some bloodthirsty Godzilla.
And although I hate the shopping and the greed, and although I know it can be a sad and lonely time for many...
The homeless and those who live alone, and don't have families or friends, and are lonely, or are sick and in hospital. Or the ones who can't go home...
Like the thousands of LGBT kids thrown out of their homes by their own parents.
And although I'm only too aware that so many of the problems on earth are caused by ugly religion, I was raised in the Christian tradition.
I believe in the earthly message of Jesus the revolutionary, I share the vision of those fighting for a kinder, gentler, more just world.
And I do love this time of the year. The lights, the food, the warm feelings, the random acts of kindness, because that is how I imagine the world I want to live in would be like all year round.
The one I know I will never live in, until the bestial Cons who infest this planet are defeated, and the humble inherit the earth...
For that is the only way to save them, ourselves, and our precious planet.
And then there is the music of this season.
And all the songs I used to sing when I was a budding juvenile delinquent dressed up as an angel.
You know, the angel with a black eye, in a choir like this one...
The words never did mean much to me. But isn't the sound of gentle humanity glorious?
Imagine what a beautiful world we could build, if more boys were raised to be strong and gentle, not brutish and violent. And women were treated as equals instead of second class citizens.
A world where racism and religious bigotry are finally buried in the garbage can of history.
Hunger and war are banished...
Refugees are seen as humans in need, instead of being used to whip up hatred and xenophobia by people like Andrew Scheer, a Christian in name only.
And there really is peace on earth.
From me and my wonderful companion Sébastien, who makes me believe in his strong but quiet way that we can build that earthly paradise, if we fight for it hard enough.
And to all my readers who support me so much, who have kept me company for so many years, and who I love so much.
Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël, Happy Holidays everybody !!!!
