Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Twelve Gays of Christmas
I wasn't planning to write about politics today. It's Christmas Eve, I've totally surrendered to the spirit of the season.
And with all the goodies that arrived from Scotland in the last few days, including TWO Christmas puddings (after my Mum thought the first one had got lost in the mail) my buddy and I have enough food in the house to feed ourselves, our friends, and the whole neighbourhood.
But despite that, and the big blue box under the tree with my name on it, I still can't help thinking about how different things would be if the Cons had won the election.
For it would truly have been the nightmare before Christmas.
Andrew Scheer would have already ritualistically slaughtered the carbon tax and ended Canada's war on climate change.
Nobody, not even Santa would be allowed to go green.
The baby Jesus in many nativity scenes would have to be replaced with a barrel of tarry oil.
The Beaverton
Our medicare system would be next, ready to be mutilated and privatized beyond recognition. Seniors would have to make do with half the pensions they once received.
Women would be on their way to losing the right to control their own bodies, as the anti-abortion fanatics in Parliament howled like hyenas and demanded they be jailed.
And of course for LGBT Canadians it would have been a nightmare without end, as Andrew Scheer was finally free to let them know how much he hated them.
And pleasure the one out of four of his ugly Cons who want more be done to "discourage" them.
Discourage them from being who they are, because that's how ignorant and brutish those Cons are.
Even though LGBT children are still being bullied to death in our schools, and make up about thirty per cent of the homeless kids in our streets...
But luckily, as we all know, the Cons didn't win.
And the Ugly American's virulent homophobia had a lot to do with why he lost to a real Canadian leader...
So I can only imagine how he must feel now...
And it's the reason that although I run the following video every year, to celebrate the spirit of the season, and the spirit of the LGBT community in the face of bigotry and discrimination.
This year I'm dedicating this cheery Christmas performance by some of my brothers to the bigot Scheer...
In the hope that him and his bestial un-Canadian Cons, will finally understand that the more they oppress gay people, the stronger they become.
I'll be back tomorrow with my traditional Christmas day message, which is really an excuse to play some of my favourite Christmas songs, and reach out to the those who are too sick, or too alone, or too lonely to join in the festivities.
But in the meantime let's cherish this thought.
No matter how good or how bad your holiday might be.
Hallelujah, hallelujah, the Con's Christmas is sure to be more miserable...
Happy Holidays Simon! I'm not a religious person either, but I'm eternally grateful that Justin Trudeau survived this election in spite of all the garbage and backstabbing being flung at him. That's good news for Canada and for democracy and hope. I hope he has a happy birthday and a restful vacation, and may actually say a prayer at Midnight Mass for him to win the next one. 🕯 Until then, we'll fuddle-duddle through somehow, eh? 🎄 🍁ReplyDelete
In the meanwhile, Brian Lilley can go on crying and dreaming of sugar plums in Costa Rica as he gazes longingly at the Justin poster in his room. What a bunch of sad, repressed humbugs these Cons all are! 😂
That picture of chicken Scheer is hilarious, and says everything about the state of the Cons. I'm starting to wonder whether the party will survive this leadership contest. It's such a mess no serious person will want to run for the job.ReplyDelete