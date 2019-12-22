Sunday, December 22, 2019
Justin Trudeau's Message To The Western Separatists
It couldn't be a more disgusting spectacle, Jason Kenney and Scott Moe laying siege to Ottawa, trying to blackmail the federal government into giving them more money.
And threatening that if the government doesn't pay up, Alberta and Saskatchewan might separate.
It's an ugly argument from two very ugly Cons.
So I'm glad that Justin Trudeau is finally putting the Western separatists in their place.
By downplaying their claims that we are facing a national unity crisis.
"I do not share the assessment to the extent that others have. I think there is a level of rhetoric that is maybe not as reassuring as it could be," Trudeau said. "I think there are very real frustrations. I think there is very real anger that needs to be dealt with in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
"But I see that as problems to be solved when we all work together, and I don't think Albertans suddenly don't care about Canada ... I think they just want and know that they have a strong future and that's what we need for them too."
Reminding them that he sacrificed considerable political capital to build them a pipeline, but that all oily things must end.
"We're going to continue that need to rely on oil for many years to come. We're building a pipeline there," he said.
"But we also have to be clear-eyed about the fact that, over the coming decades, there's going to be a different energy mix that is going to create new opportunities for new jobs that we need to start preparing for now."
While doing his best to help Alberta and Saskatchewan diversify their economies.
But then this isn't about economics, or even the fight against climate change.
As this ugly shirt at a Wexit rally shows, it's mostly about toxic Trudeau hate...
A product of a small minority of angry old white men who would take the country down with them to spite Trudeau.
Like the crazy old whack a doodle the Disaffected Liberace...
Whose hatred of Trudeau verges on the homicidal, and not long ago was threatening to take B.C. out of Canada, singlehandedly.
Even though all of that nonsense only plays into the hands of those who would stir up a national unity crisis for crass political purposes.
Like the Ugly American Andrew Scheer and his filthy RepubliCons.
Luckily we have a leader who just stuck a fork in those Cons, and is willing and able to defend this country...
By reminding Canadians of the values that make this country great.
And of course I've also made my position clear:
So Kenney, Moe, and the wacky Wexiteers can say what they want.
But they should understand that those who love this country, will defend it from those who would destroy it, by whatever means necessary.
For it is a wondrous place, and it belongs to all of us....
