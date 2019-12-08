Is Andrew Scheer Still Fighting The Last Election?

I knew that Andrew Scheer would absolutely hate the Throne Speech, because it never mentioned the holy words "ALBERTA, SASKATCHEWAN, OIL, and PIPELINES.
But did promise that the Trudeau government would step up the fight against climate change, which Scheer doesn't believe in.
And I knew that he needed to make as much noise as possible to remind Canadians that he's still the Con leader, or still had a pulse.
But this is ridiculous.
Conservative Leader @AndrewScheer said he’s disappointed by the speech from the throne. “Today was an opportunity to show that over the last 6 weeks Justin Trudeau has learned the lessons of the last election...but instead we’re just seeing much more of the same.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GlXgHUiI7C— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 5, 2019
Can you believe it? Andrew Scheer accusing Justin Trudeau of not having learned the lessons of the last election, and of just offering more of the same.
When Scheer is the one who hasn't learned the lessons of why he lost, and is still vomiting up the same negative garbage.
He just can't help himself, it's like he's obsessed with Justin Trudeau...
And if that image isn't disturbing enough, then there's Michelle Rempel, accusing her Liberal opponents of being "kale smoothie (drinking) hypocrites."
Another Conservative MP, Michelle Rempel Garner, went even further in her pointed criticism of the prime minister's energy policies. Rempel Garner accused the Liberal government of cheering on the end of the oil sector in Alberta.
She said "kale-smoothie [drinking] hypocrites" on the Liberal benches just don't understand how dire the situation is in her province.
Which makes me wonder whether she's flipped her lid, or has been dipping into her large wine collection.
But even Rempel's latest rube outburst wasn't as bad as this:
It seems like Trudeau just can’t pass up an opportunity to embarrass Canada or offend our allies.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/gRR10AKos6— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) December 6, 2019
Can you believe that?
Leona Alleslev, who embarrasses herself every time she opens her mouth, is now calling others embarrassing?
It beggars belief. It doesn't make sense. Canadians have just made it clear that they want less partisanship and more collaboration, but the Cons are ignoring them and carrying on as usual.
Which among other things, means mocking the Liberals for the absence of the decent Ralph Goodale who was defeated in the election.
Wow that’s sad behaviour... Tories on the floor of the House of Commons: “Justin, where’s Ralph? Anyone see Ralph?” pic.twitter.com/pbAGyJFB58— Pavan Sapra (@pavansapra) December 5, 2019
Because that's who the Scheer Cons are; classless yahoos, more American than Canadian.
Aaron Wherry believes the reason that Scheer is the same old Scheer is because he's still fighting the last election.
Scheer's party won 121 seats and Scheer is adamant that he doesn't need to change — except to the extent that his party needs to communicate better and hire better advisers.
Aside from some artful comments about the honour of occupying a seat in the House of Commons and a new focus on national unity, most of Scheer's remarks resembled a reprise of the fall campaign. Possibly because the campaign hasn't really ended for Scheer.
So we can expect more of the same garbage to pour out of him for at least four more months....
Scheer apparently has decided that his best chance of surviving that vote is to put the onus on Trudeau and acknowledge his own need for change as little as possible — particularly when it comes to climate policy.
Even though attacking the carbon tax like a rabid hyena, after 70% of Canadians voted for parties that supported it, could in the long run destroy him and his party.
That sort of obstinacy on the major policy issue of the day could doom the Conservative leader in the next general election. That assumes, of course, that Scheer will still be the Conservative leader in May.
Yup, as I said the other day, doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result, is the very definition of insanity.
The Ugly American is losing his marbles, and with a little luck he'll take his grubby RepubliCons down with him....
