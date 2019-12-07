How Justin Trudeau Helped Make Trump A Laughing Stock

Well just as I predicted, the Trudeau Trump fake scandal went nowhere in Canada, and expired shortly after it was born.
Despite the frantic efforts of Vassy Kapelos, and other CBC minions, who blew that teeny tiny fluffy story until their faces turned blue, to try to bring it back to life.
But although the Trudeau Trump story was a bust in Canada, in the U.S. it went viral.
With millions of Americans using what happened at the NATO summit, to laugh at Trump and call him a clown.
Or the laughing stock of the world.
Which as Trump himself once said, is the worst thing that can happen to a president.
So needless to say this is his worst nightmare.
For someone who has spent much of his life obsessed with the idea of being laughed at, desperate to gain acceptance from the elites he simultaneously scorns and seeks approval from, whether it’s Manhattan’s moneyed establishment, Ivy League intellectuals or the leaders of other countries, it must have cut him to the bone.
Trump’s preoccupation with the idea of being laughed at borders on the pathological. It was his primary theme as a candidate whenever he discussed foreign affairs or international trade: China is laughing at us, Europe is laughing at us, the Taliban is laughing at us, OPEC is laughing at us, the world is laughing at us. But once he became president, he promised, the laughter would stop. And so he has asserted many times since taking office. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be,” he said.
Yet now, there is literally not a single person on Earth who gets laughed at more than Donald Trump.
And having the hated Joe Biden turn his humiliation it into an attack ad, must be more than Trump can bear...
An all out assault on his inferiority complex...
But just what he deserves.
But while the late night comedians in the U.S. have been having a ball laughing at Trump.
Conservatives in Canada say Justin Trudeau embarrassed Canada on the world stage? Not according to late night comedians in the USA - they say that it is Donald Trump who was the embarrassment and NOT Trudeau - see for yourself#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/9oi8WkkeB9— G.T. Lem (@gtlem) December 6, 2019
Here at home the cowardly Cons with their enlarged fear glands have been screaming hysterically that Trudeau is endangering the country, and warning that the wounded Trump could do terrible things to us.
WAAAAAAAH!!!!
But most Canadians are not afraid, and are laughing along with Trudeau and billions of others all over the world.
And I'm not worried because I'm sure Trudeau can handle him.
And that can only make him more popular in a country where so many hate Trump.
So while it may still be a small fluffy story.
All that laughter and the holiday cheer has softened me up.
And now I'm enjoying it immensely...
No comments:
Post a Comment