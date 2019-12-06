Friday, December 06, 2019
Rescuing The Legacy Of The Montreal Massacre
In Montreal this evening fourteen light beams will rise from the top of Mount Royal, one by one into the sky.
One for every woman murdered in the École Polytechnique Massacre 30-years-ago.
Murdered just for being women, by a man who hated feminists.
They were so young, they were so full of hope in the future.
Only to have their dreams of being engineers, so long reserved for men, brutally extinguished in a few murderous minutes.
And then have their legacy defiled by Stephen Harper and his bestial Cons.
Who like the Scheer Cons cared more about god and guns, than they cared about women and girls.
And didn't give a damn about the effects of gun violence.
The bastards.
I remember how angry I used to be to see the gun lobby treat the murdered women as The Enemy for making them look bad.
I remember how they insisted that the massacre was the work of a madman not a misogynist.
And how some of them threatened to kill me for refusing to believe that cowardly lie.
So I can't tell you how relieved I am to see that after thirty years, attitudes are finally changing.
At last, 30 years later, the reluctance of officialdom to call what happened what it was has been made right.
A new sign has just gone up in the Place-du-6-décembre-1989, a memorial park at the base of the U of M campus, on the corner of Decelles Street and Queen Mary Road.
The old sign said only that there had been a tragedy. The new sign states that 14 women were murdered in an anti-feminist attack at École Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.
It condemns all forms of violence against women.
And that the legacy of the Montreal Massacre is finally being rescued.
It also makes me happy to know that we now have a prime minister who supports women's rights, and is proud to call himself a feminist.
Who is working to curb gun violence.
And who will be on Mount Royal tonight when those fourteen beams of light rise into the sky.
So after so many years I can at last feel sure that the legacy of those murdered women will live on.
Always remember their names.
Geneviève Bergeron, 21 - Hélène Colgan, 23 - Nathalie Croteau, 23 - Barbara Daigneault, 22 - Anne-Marie Edward, 21 - Maud Haviernick, 29 - Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, 31 - Maryse Laganière, 25 - Maryse Leclair, 23 - Anne-Marie Lemay, 22 - Sonia Pelletier, 23 - Michèle Richard, 21 - Anne St-Arneault, 23 - Annie Turcotte, 21
Always honour their memory...
And keep their precious legacy alive.
By demanding an end to the violence against women and girls.
And fighting forever for a more equal world...
A lot is being made of the "celestial-sounding" passages that Mme. Payette included in the throne speech, but if you parse it, it's actually really profound. What's even more profound I think is that on the anniversary of Polytech, the GG -- the Queen's representative in Parliament -- is herself a female scientist, and an astronaut at that. Trudeau made a good selection, and I'm glad he tied not only gender-based violence but gun control into the Liberal agenda for ensuring that more Polytechs and Toronto van massacres never happen again.ReplyDelete
I remember he wrote in Common Ground that the massacre really affected him, as it did an entire generation of Canadians, Montrealers in particular. Canada is really fortunate to have him at the helm instead of the nasty Scheer Cons, who spent the whole day heckling Liberal women in Parliament and making fun of the GG, while paying lip service to the memory of the victims and the motivation behind their murders. Shame on them. May these women's deaths not have been in vain.
Thank you Simon, I also remember how Harper and the gun lobby tried to deny that Marc Lepine was a misogynist, and destroyed the gun registry that was set up after that massacre. I just read that the same gun that was used to kill all those women is still available today. I hope Justin Trudeau can crack down on all those guns before more innocents are killed.ReplyDelete