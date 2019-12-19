Andrew Scheer and the Latest Con Scandal

It's a truly bizarre situation. After two years of assaulting the eyes and ears of Canadians with one depraved attack ad after the other, Andrew Scheer has gone silent.
He's disappeared from public view, he isn't giving interviews.
And this lonely attack ad that makes Justin Trudeau look like a criminal is the only sign that the Ugly American is still out there somewhere.
Yesterday we found further proof that the Liberal carbon tax isn’t revenue neutral. There is a huge cost to just implementing it. That means more money for bureaucrats and less in the pockets of hardworking Canadians. pic.twitter.com/VnMHSMXFXm— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) December 18, 2019
The attack ad, like so many others, is of course fraudulent. There is no mention of the generous rebates most Canadians will be receiving.
But what I find even more deeply disturbing is that Scheer would portray Trudeau as a criminal, when he himself is under investigation.
The Conservative governing body is asking why the expenses filed to it by the office of former leader Andrew Scheer are roughly $700,000 over their usual amount.
Multiple party sources tell Global News the usual expenses submitted from the leader’s office to the Conservative National Council sit in the range of about $200,000 per fiscal year – but that in its last financial statement, Scheer’s office expenses came in at over $900,000 for the last fiscal year.
And he's the one who is looking bad now...
Especially since he was recently revealed to be using Con party money to send four of his five children to a private school.
And neither him nor his dwindling band of loyal supporters seem to be able to explain where all that dough went.
Global News pressed for more details from the party, specifically asking whether the $900,000 in expenses included things like child care for the Scheer children or for any other personal expense for Scheer or his family.
Hann said the party would not be providing any more information.
Some Cons are now demanding that Scheer resign immediately.
Some Conservative-affiliated political strategists are applauding Andrew Scheer’s decision to step down as party leader, though one prominent voice says he shouldn’t stay on until his successor is chosen.
Scheer announced his resignation last week, but received support from the Conservative caucus to stay on until his successor is chosen. Conservative strategist Tim Powers said Scheer needs to act in the best interest of the party and step down immediately because he won’t be a credible messenger if the government falls in the next couple of months.
And with good reason.
For the longer Scheer sticks around, the greater the stench of corruption, and the harder it will be for the Cons to recover from their humiliating defeat, or attract any decent candidates.
And goodness knows what the desperate Scheer might do next...
He's taken the Cons to a very bad place, and now seems poised to take them all down with him.
No decent Canadians can now vote for them.
So if you smell a Con please flush it immediately...
Scheer is a patsy. The Conservative Fund has been exposed for just how godawful its bankrollers are, and they need a convenient scapegoat to shuffle off in order to cover it up. Please share this link as widely as you can while the leadership race gets underway. One more time for everyone in the back: It's not the leader; it's the party.ReplyDelete
https://pressprogress.ca/meet-the-powerful-elites-who-control-the-conservative-partys-money/