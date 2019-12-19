Jody Wilson-Raybould and the Pathetic End Of The Fake Scandal

As I'm sure you know, Jody Wilson-Raybould has been refusing to vacate a suite of offices on Parliament Hill that were assigned to her when she was a cabinet minister.
Even though now she's just a
She didn't say no, she just didn't budge. She even had the place blessed.
The new Common's Speaker said he was prepared to evict her, if necessary.
For a moment it looked like it could end badly.
But then suddenly, just like that, it was over.
Jody Wilson-Raybould moved out of her Parliament Hill office after initially refusing to vacate the suite of offices she was assigned as a cabinet minister, CBC News confirmed on Wednesday.
The Independent MP now has a new office in the Confederation Building in Ottawa. Previously, Wilson-Raybould and her small staff occupied a series of six offices equipped with a private bathroom on the fourth floor of the Confederation Building — a suite she was assigned when she was a minister and had a larger staff complement.
And although she must have felt humiliated and outraged that somebody would dare give her the bum's rush like Justin Trudeau finally did.
This must have helped sooth her masssive bruised ego.
The SNC-Lavalin affair cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers, his most trusted aide, the top federal public servant and possibly a second majority mandate; and now the woman at the centre of it all — Jody Wilson-Raybould — is the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year.
Even if it says more about our crappy Con media than it says about her.
For while nobody can deny that Wilson-Raybould generated a lot of news stories, the story itself was small one.
And the only reason it became so huge is because the Con media blew that small story out of proportion, turned her into some kind of secular saint battling the evil Justin Trudeau, just to please their corporate masters.
Some news editors surveyed saw Wilson-Raybould as an inspiring example — "a beacon of hope" who spoke "truth to power" and left Trudeau's feminist credentials in tatters.
"She chose principle over politics and will not be soon forgotten for staying true to her convictions, regardless of the consequences," said Danny Kingsbury, national format director for Rogers Media.
And to try to boost the sagging fortunes of the pathetic loser Andrew Scheer...
But as we all know, it was Scheer and his Cons who went up in flames along with the fake scandal.
So although St Jody is now trying to claim the credit for this legal outcome.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. on Wednesday settled criminal charges related to business dealings in Libya, with its construction division pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and bringing the engineering giant a step closer to ending a long-standing scandal that tarnished its reputation and ensnared the highest office of the Canadian government.
The plea deal includes a $280-million fine to be paid over five years and a three-year probation order, and appears to free SNC-Lavalin from the damaging prospect of a ban on federal contract bidding.
The fact is her championing of charges that had to be dropped for lack of evidence greatly damaged the company and its workers...
And the final result is similar to what SNC Lavalin would have received with the DPA agreement Wilson Raybould so theatrically resisted.
The result is not significantly different from what SNC-Lavalin sought to achieve when it lobbied Mr. Trudeau’s government for a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) that would have put this case to bed more than a year ago. SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc. will pay a fine and face three years probation.
Which couldn't be more pathetic, and has some like Aaron Wherry wondering what all the fuss was all about.
And has me wondering how Wilson-Raybould was able to get away with it for so long, the incompetence, and the hypocrisy.
Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s decision to refuse Mr. Trudeau’s entreaties may have been principled, but she should have seen them coming. As justice minister, she had overseen the very changes to the Criminal Code that paved the way for DPAs in Canada in the first place.The changes (contained in a 2018 omnibus budget bill) were made at SNC-Lavalin’s urging.
Great eh?
She wanted a big office, with a private washroom, and a tape recorder so she could tape people without their permission.
She tried to use a fake scandal to topple Justin Trudeau, and replace him with HERSELF.
Only to almost make Andrew Scheer Prime Minister.
So somebody please give her the office she so richly deserves...
memeditorialist
I can't tell you how infuriated I am. His reputation has been so unfairly damaged by the Troublemaker of the Year. The relentless media blitz poisoning the well of public opinion is what cost him his majority. Not his "actions." Her tantrum. The wicked witch of the west with a capital B will get karma someday, and when she does she will deserve it. I just hope Justin can rebuild his image over the next couple of years and come back to win again over what is looking like a formidable and radicalized Con field that smells blood in the water. God, but I hate her so much. I absolutely hate her. Go to hell, Jody. Don't go away mad. Just go away.ReplyDelete
If memory serves, one of the prosecutors advised her to go the DPA route as the best solution many moons ago. She knew , but hubris in the guise of her Prime Ministerial delusions wasted months and cost her any prestige she thought she deserved.ReplyDelete
Also interesting is how little attention this latest twist attracted. Nobody but Wornout ( who is desperate for some relevance, any relevance ) seems to care.