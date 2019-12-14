Saturday, December 14, 2019
The Scheer Resignation: Now It's A Growing Scandal.
On Thursday, Andrew Scheer announced that he had decided to resign as Con leader claiming that he wanted to spend more time with his family.
But yesterday he decided to skip Question Period.
And as it turns out, for a very good reason.
For now he's being audited.
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is facing an internal audit over the use of party funds to cover his children’s private school tuition.
Two sources told the Star Friday night that the Conservative Fund board, which manages the party’s finances and counts former prime minister Stephen Harper as a member, has ordered a forensic audit into the party’s expenditures.
And to make matters worse for Scheer, if that's possible. It seems that Stephen Harper is not amused.
Harper is said to be furious over the expenses, according to one source with direct knowledge of the former prime minister’s thinking. Members of the Conservative Fund, who hold tremendous sway on the party’s operations, feel that the tuition expenses were deliberately withheld from the board.
Which since the Cons are still very much the Harper Party, amounts to the kiss of death.
And probably explains why Scheer resigned so suddenly.
Although the first person to be fired is Dustin van Vugt, the Cons's executive director.
Van Vugt, who was appointed on the recommendation of Harper himself, was responsible for quarterbacking the Conservatives’ last leadership race in 2017. With the party now facing a surprise leadership race, his departure would mean a considerable loss of institutional memory at a crucial juncture.
Van Vugt has admitted he approved the use of party funds to reimburse Scheer for the cost of his children’s private schooling but says he did nothing wrong.
Which has some wondering about the fairness of it all:
And makes me wonder whether this growing scandal is more than just about money and angry donors. And why nobody to my knowledge has asked Scheer this obvious question:
Why did he insist on sending his children to a private Catholic school when there is a good Catholic public school in his own neighbourhood. And is it because he considers even Catholic public schools too "liberal."
And if so, what would that say about Scheer's religious fanaticism?
Or what he might have done if he had won the election.
And the good news?
Since the many religious fanatics in the Con caucus have allowed Scheer to hang on as leader until a new one is chosen...
He'll still be a moving target.
So the scandal will only keep on growing, and poisoning the Cons.
And when I look at these numbers:
I predict that Justin Trudeau is going to find the next election a lot easier than the last one...
