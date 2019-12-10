Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Will the Bernier and Kinsella Case Help Bring Down Andrew Scheer?
I see that Maxime Bernier is threatening to go after Warren Kinsella, not on Twitter this time but in the courts.
Maxime Bernier is preparing a defamation case against political consultant Warren Kinsella for calling Mr. Bernier a racist and a bigot.
During the federal election campaign, The Globe and Mail reported that Mr. Kinsella’s company, Daisy Group, had been hired for an assignment called Project Cactus. Documents revealed the goal of the project was to “seek and destroy” Mr. Bernier’s party.
And while I have no idea who will emerge the winner, nor do I care.
I do know who the big loser will probably be.
The hapless Andrew Scheer who during the campaign couldn't give a straight answer answer to a straight question.
The Kinsella Bernier story did Scheer a lot of damage during the campaign, but at this stage in his failing career it's the last thing he needs.
Help spread that 22 Minutes video around.
And with a little bit of luck it will help destroy him...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment