The Final Humiliation of Andrew Scheer

Andrew Scheer tried so hard to look like a winner, instead of a sad loser.
He vowed to continue as if he hadn't lost the election. He vowed to lead the Cons to victory in the next one. He vowed that this time he would DESTROY Justin Trudeau.
But apparently behind the scenes he was a total wreck, a broken man. He couldn't believe what had happened, and wherever he went he heard the sounds of knives sharpening.
Until he finally surrendered.
"I just informed my colleagues in the Conservative caucus that I will be resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party of Cda...& I will be asking the Conserv. Party natl council to immed. begin the process of organizing a leadership contest," Andrew Scheer announces #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hwupolQa6E— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) December 12, 2019
And never did a Con look so beaten and so humiliated.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has announced he will step down once a new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada is selected.
Scheer said he had come to a “difficult decision” to “put my family first,” saying it had been an “incredible challenge” to lead the party into the last general election.”
And to make matters even worse, his sudden defenestration was accompanied by the stench of scandal.
For while Scheer claimed he was resigning because he wanted to put his family first.
Others suggested he was getting out in a hurry, after it was revealed that he had been dipping into Con Party funds to pay for private school educations for his many children.
As the news broke, Global News first reported allegations that Scheer used Conservative party money to pay for his children’s private schooling. The Star had received similar allegations and has now independently confirmed that the Conservative Fund “partially covered the costs associated with” Scheer’s children’s schooling, but would not specify any amounts.
Which must have been REALLY embarrassing, especially after what he was saying in October.
And of course REALLY hypocritical.
But then of course nobody could ever believe anything the Ugly American said. He was the most divisive and disgusting political leader in modern Canadian history.
So while I was impressed by the way Justin Trudeau was able to say nice things about the man who tried to smear him every day of the year.
After attacking Scheer every day for years, I couldn't bring myself to be that generous...
And if the new Con leadership race is as corrupt and mediocre as the last one...
I look forward to helping to destroy their next leader.
And the best news?
It will take a long time for the Cons to recover from the damage Andrew Scheer has done to them.
So we should all get a break.
Andrew Scheer can have a blue Christmas...
And Justin Trudeau should be able to enjoy his victory for a long long time...
