The Con Media and the Fake Trudeau Trump Scandal

For more than two years the CBC program Power and Politics has been a television playground for Andrew Scheer and his foul Cons.
A place where Vassy Kapelos and her mostly right wing panellists use one fake scandal after the other to try to destroy Justin Trudeau, while allowing Scheer to corrupt our democracy with one big lie after the other.
Well now Gassy and her gang are at it again.
Trying to turn a gossipy 25 second video into a huge, or yuuuuuuge fake scandal.
.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019
With Kapelos trying to blow this nothingburger like a balloon until she was blue in the face, and others in the Con media like David Akin even suggesting that it could cost Trudeau the next election.
Trudeau has given Canadian voters yet another reason to think that he is not a serious player on the international stage.
And though it may be two or three years before voters are asked to render their second verdict on Trudeau’s time as prime minister, they, like Trump, may have long memories for slights.
Which is absolutely absurd, when Justin Trudeau did nothing but tell the other leaders what Trump had been up to, this fake scandal will be forgotten by the weekend.
And 80 percent of Canadians think of Trump this way...
So a leader who stands up to that brutish hog, or laughs at him, can only become more popular.
Which is something that Andrew Scheer doesn't seem to understand.
While addressing his caucus on Parliament Hill Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused Prime Minister Trudeau of having "poor judgment" and a "love of drama."
"At a time when Canada needs strong relationships more than ever, Justin Trudeau's poor judgment, lack of professionalism, and love of drama continues to weaken Canada’s position on the world stage. We saw this just yesterday at the NATO Summit," said Scheer.
For this pathetic propaganda can only make Canadians wonder who Scheer and his Cons are working for, Trump or the Russians?
And wonder again why does the Ugly American hate this country so much?Sign here if you’re tired of Justin Trudeau embarrassing Canadians on the world stage: https://t.co/jQFPktGnJT#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/e503Ei16P7— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) December 4, 2019
While Jagmeet Singh for his part has never looked and sounded more ridiculous...
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh AGREES with #POTUS Donald Trump 100% - Justin Trudeau is TWO-FACED!#cdnpoli #onpoli #TwoFaced #TwoFacedTrudeau #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/ldTL3oDCx9— G.T. Lem (@gtlem) December 4, 2019
Or more like a crass political opportunist.
When as Susan Delacourt points out, all decent Canadians should be congratulating Trudeau and the other leaders for standing up to the ghastly bully
Should fellow world leaders just tolerate Trump’s behaviour, and be rewarded for stoic, diplomatic silence no matter what he does or says? Do we want the entire world to behave like the silent, cowed Republicans in the United States, who are now too afraid of Trump’s fury to seriously look at the facts of the impeachment hearings?
Maybe more people should be having a laugh or two, or at least be rolling their eyes, in the face of a president who is breaking all the rules of political diplomacy, at home and abroad — rule-breaking that goes well beyond a candid cocktail chat at Buckingham Palace.
Most of the Con media failed this country badly. Again.
They couldn't understand a simple story as even a cartoonist could, and they remain a clear and present threat to our democracy.
But this is the bottom line:
Without even trying, Justin Trudeau and the other leaders helped tame the bully.
And made him look like a clown. Again.
And for that we should all be grateful...
Trump doesn't even remember his own name, he's got impeachment and an impending election to be concerned about, and voters aren't going to give a shit about this over the holidays. This is another Con media gambit to get their preferred party's knife fighting out of the news and slag Trudeau on the eve of the throne speech. Akin is a useless Con hack who should have retired a long time ago, while Vichy looked like a total Fox News bimbo in her interview with Jens Stoltenberg, who clearly had no time for this petty bullshit because he wanted to talk about serious issues involving NATO. Andy and his tag team, Jag team partner are the worst of all. Voters sent a message about working together, and what do they do but pick up the same old neener-neener playground bully habits. The NDP really is the orange party. Two or three years? This parliament is going to be a disaster. I give it a year, 18 months max before Trudeau and the Liberals get fed up with the shit-flinging juvenile delinquents and engineer their own defeat to head back to the polls. About the only thing I'll ever agree with Mandarin Manson about is that the fake news lying media truly is the enemy of the people. What a pathetic disservice to democracy. The fourth estate is a fifth column. Cancel the bailout and defund the CBC.ReplyDelete