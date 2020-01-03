Friday, January 03, 2020
Donald Trump and the Road to World War III
I was so happy to get back to Canada just in time to see the last sunset of 2019.
And I was looking forward to enjoying a slightly more peaceful year in 2020.
So imagine how I feel to see us such a short time later, teetering on the edge of World War III.
Thanks to the reckless behaviour of the deranged and depraved Donald Trump.
Iranian leaders issued strident calls on Friday for revenge against the United States after the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in an overnight airstrike at the Baghdad airport.
The strike, regarded by analysts as perhaps the riskiest American move in the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003, threatened to tip hostilities with the United States and its partners across the region into a new war.
Who not only killed an Iranian general revered by millions all over the Middle East, in the most cowardly manner.
But bragged about it:
And followed that up by claiming that he ordered the killing to save American lives.
President Trump said on Friday that he ordered the operation that killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander not just to retaliate for past attacks on Americans, but also to forestall an active effort “to kill many more” Americans, as the region braced for a possible escalation in violence.
When in fact Suleimani's assassination will almost certainly lead to a tsunami of violent attacks on Americans in the Middle East and all over the world.
For the attack is nothing less than a declaration of war.
The United States is now at war with Iran. This is the inescapable result of President Donald Trump’s order to assassinate Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, arguably the most powerful military leader in the Middle East, and the most important person in Iran, except for the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
No one can confidently predict what might happen next. But those who don’t grasp the essence of what happened Thursday night—that Donald Trump declared war on Iran—are kidding themselves.
It can only be seen as an attempt to distract Americans from Trump's impeachment hearings, while launching his re-election campaign.
As well as providing some cover for the criminal problems of Trump's good buddy Benjamin Netanyahu.
Who like Trump also belongs in jail.
And it can only favour the strategic interests of Russia and China who will be able to take advantage of the bloody chaos that ensues to advance their own interests.
Which in the world we live in could very easily lead to World War III...
But then nobody should be surprised when Trump predicted or projected what might lead to a war with Iran seven years ago.
And as I said on Twitter only the American people can save us now...
Impeach him, remove him, put the soon to be war criminal on trial.
And send him to the place where I have always believed he belongs...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment